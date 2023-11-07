STEAM On Demand® Nominated For Best STEM Instructional Program for Grades K - 12 in the 39th annual CODiE Awards

SIIA 2024 CODIE - Awards Nominee

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lyricos® Learning, LLC announced today that their EdTech product, STEAM On Demand®, has been nominated for Best STEM Instructional Solution for Grades K - 12 as part of the 39th annual CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards honor top products in the Business and Education technology industries and are widely recognized as the “Academy Awards of the technology industry”. The CODiE Awards are presented by the Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education technology and digital content industries.

STEAM On Demand will participate in two rounds of review as part of the Awards process before Winners are announced May 21, 2024. Learn more about the CODiE Awards, categories and past winners at SIIA CODIE – Awards.

Lyricos Learning introduced STEAM on Demand in early 2021. The service offers schools and after school programs an innovative solution for ensuring STEM+Arts learning begins in the early stages of education. The platform has established itself as an engaging resource that can be used by anyone, anywhere to teach hands-on STEM+Arts lessons. The service has a library with hundreds of interactive videos that teach lessons that are aligned with Next Generation Science and Common Core standards and support Cultural Proficiency and Universal Design for Learning.

“Our Nominees are revolutionizing the way we do business,” said Sonya Roccia, Vice President of Events at SIIA. "Our awards program is a testament to the dedication, innovation, and outstanding contributions of individuals and organizations, like STEAM On Demand, in their respective fields. We take pride in shining a spotlight on excellence and fostering a culture of appreciation for those who strive for greatness."

According to Devina Bhojwani, the President of Lyricos Learning, since the platform’s launch, STEAM on Demand has served close to 400 schools, 5,000 teachers and over 65,000 total students.

“We’ve been receiving such positive feedback from customers who are on the platform. Teachers have told us it makes their lives easier and Superintendents appreciate the diversity of our onscreen instructors and the ease of roll-out. In one district, we trained 3000 teachers over three days. That’s how intuitive the platform is to use,” said Bhojwani. "We are excited to be expanding our platform with games and assessments, and are working towards offering lessons in Spanish in the near future!"

CODiE Awards Winners will be announced May 21, 2024 during a virtual Celebration.

About STEAM On Demand

STEAM on Demand® is a technology platform that offers science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) interactive lessons “on demand” which are designed to be used in a collaborative classroom setting or online. Hundreds of interactive video lessons have been developed as part of the platform’s core content. These kid-tested videos spotlight topics that align with national and state level curriculum standards across all STEAM subjects and guide teachers and students through hands-on projects. Also included is access to a variety of coding pathways for students of all levels. The platform provides all the content and tools needed to plan and conduct entire afterschool programs.

About Lyricos Learning, LLC

Lyricos® Learning, LLC is the home to IDEA Lab Kids, an award winning education franchise that offers after-school classes, camps, birthday parties, open labs and much more to children. It is also the creator of STEAM on Demand, a leading provider of streaming interactive content and tools for planning and leading standards-aligned, engaging, and fun TK-8 STEAM hands-on lessons.

About the CODiE Awards

Hailed as the “Oscars of Business and Education Technology”, the SIIA CODiE Awards is the only Peer-reviewed program to showcase Business and Education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit History – SIIA CODIE

About SIIA

SIIA is an umbrella association representing 800+ technology, data and media companies globally. Industry leaders work through SIIA’s divisions to address issues and challenges that impact their industry segments with the goal of driving innovation and growth for the industry and each member company. This is accomplished through in-person and online business development opportunities, peer networking, corporate education, intellectual property protection and government relations. For more information, Home - SIIA

Connect with The CODiE Awards

