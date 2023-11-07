Submit Release
Maryland Judiciary launches E-rent program in Prince George’s County

November 7, 2023

 

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The District Court in Prince George’s County began accepting failure to pay rent filings electronically into Maryland Electronic Courts (MDEC). The use of electronic filing (e-filing) technology provides a fast and convenient method of filing documents while allowing the courts to operate more efficiently. Users may e-file multiple cases at one time using certified bulk filing service providers. A list of certified providers is available on the Judiciary's e-filing and landlord-tenant web page.

“This program proved effective in Baltimore County over the last year, and we are pleased to offer this service to Prince George’s County now that they are online with MDEC,” said Chief Judge John P. Morrissey, District Court of Maryland. “The goal remains to advance technology-based improvements to all jurisdictions, and we look forward to launching this program statewide in 2024.”

On June 6, 2022, Baltimore County was the first jurisdiction offering the e-rent program. Prince George’s County is the second to launch this effort and the remainder of MDEC counties are scheduled to offer the same service beginning January 2, 2024; Baltimore City is scheduled for May 2024.

