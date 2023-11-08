Tene Nicole Creative Agency Ready to Empower, Inspire and Celebrate During 2023 5th Annual Pow(H)er Awards
Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey will receive the inaugural Power(H)im Award alongside honoree Angela “Blac Chyna” White and others
The ultimate goals, through this awards ceremony, are to inspire every guest, including our honorees!”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tene Nicole Creative Agency is back with its 5th Annual Pow(H)er Awards dinner. The annual event will honor “unapologetic” exceptional women and is proud to announce that Lenard "Charlamagne Tha God" McKelvey will receive the inaugural Power(H)im Award. The esteemed event is taking place Thursday, November 16, 2023, for the second consecutive year at the stunning Dream Hotel Downtown, located at 355 West 16th, New York, NY 10011. The event starts at 6:00 PM and ends at 10:00 PM.
The highly anticipated 5th Annual Pow(H)er Awards celebrates the incredible achievements and game-changing advancements made by these powerful women in their respective industries. But Tene Nicole Creative Agency is not stopping there! In a truly historic moment, they are introducing the first ever Power(H)im Award to recognize unapologetic men making waves. Guests will be treated to a delectable three-course, five-star meal, exclusive private dining, sensational entertainment, signature cocktails, engaging conversations, and the unforgettable moment of witnessing the prestigious presentation to the 2023 honorees. This years 2023 honorees include:
Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey, Entrepreneur, Notable Radio Personality
Angela “Blac Chyna” White, Notable Influencer, Successful Entrepreneur
Samantha Black, Founder of SammyB Designs
Rowena Husbands, Founder & President of Blink Of An Eye Global Media Inc
Nicole Johnson, Emmy Award Winning Journalist
Adenah Bayoh, Entrepreneur and Real Estate Developer
Modupé Congleton, Global Director, Inclusive Experiences & Technology for Amazon Stores
Nadine Ramos, CEO of LASIO Hair Care & Blessed Bananas Hair Care
Dr. Angela Anderson, US Head of Diversity and Inclusion, Operations and Strategy at Novartis
Lucinda Cross, President of Activate Worldwide
“The ultimate goals, through this curated awards ceremony, are to inspire every guest, including our honorees that attend! It brings me complete joy to see Pow(H)er grow from year one to where it is today and to know we are not stopping.” - Nikkia McClain, CEO of Tene Nicole and Support Your Girlfriends
The 5th Annual Pow(H)er Experience is made possible thanks to Grow with Google, Chase for Business, Barbados Tourism Marketing, Inc, Novartis, Blessed Bananas, Diamond Mine Realty, CAMUS, and Black Enterprise.
To register your media outlet for the event, click here. For more information about Pow(H)er Awards dinner tickets or sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://5thannualpowher.splashthat.com
ABOUT TENÉ NÍCOLE
Tené Nícole is a boutique, one-stop, full-service creative agency located in New Jersey. The firm maximizes its clients’ exposure via an extensive network of contacts in support of their campaigns, events, goals, and initiatives. The firm delivers industry-leading media campaigns to the doorsteps of its clientele while doing its part to help create memorable experiences. Tené Nícole is a leader in its class because of its distinctive, strategic and diverse public relations model that creates opportunities and results for its clients.
