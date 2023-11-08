Solo Travelers Are a Powerful Segment—and the Travel Industry Is Evolving in Response
The 2023 Solo Traveler Reader Survey reveals that solo travelers are taking more escorted tours than ever before.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solo travelers are traveling differently and the travel industry is adapting to capture this huge and growing segment of the market, according to a recent survey conducted by Solo Traveler, the preeminent publication for those who travel alone, and supported by Overseas Adventure Travel, the leader in solo-friendly tours.
“An overwhelming majority of our readers shared this year that they take escorted tours at least some of the time. Travel companies also report to us a substantial increase in demand for solo spots on their tours and cruises,” shares Janice Waugh, publisher, Solo Traveler. She added, “This is a huge change from the past when single supplements, which routinely charged solo travelers as much as or more than a couple, made these trips out of reach for many.”
The 11th annual Solo Traveler Reader Survey, which garnered 2,337 responses, found that while 68% of respondents identify themselves as independent travelers, 89% indicate that they prefer to join tours some, if not all of the time.
34% of respondents report that they take tours because of the value for money and 80% say that price influences which company they choose. Importantly, 75% choose the travel company based on whether they charge a single supplement. “The industry has evolved to cater to the solo segment and we are pleased to have been a driving force in advocating for and supporting this change over the last 14 years,” says Waugh.
“Because of their favorable approach to solo travelers, we have been working with Overseas Adventure Travel (OAT) since 2012,” said Waugh.
“Our adventures are thoughtfully designed to provide life-changing experiences at the best value for our solo travelers,” says Brian FitzGerald, CEO of OAT. “In 2024 we will have more than 21,000 spaces on our adventures with no single supplement as we meet increased demand.”
Why Solo Travelers Choose Guided Tours
Survey respondents provided these reasons for preferring a tour. They could choose more than one response.
74% - I can relax and let the tour manager manage all the details at my destination.
73% - I can travel to destinations I wouldn’t feel confident going by myself.
61% - I don’t have to do the planning.
48% - I like the company of other travelers.
47% - I feel safer on an organized tour.
44% - No worries about language barriers.
43% - There are some adventures I can only get on organized tours.
43% - I know I’ll see the most important sights.
34% - Value for money.
Where Solo Travelers Will Go in 2024 and What They Will Spend
In terms of destinations, Europe was the overwhelming top choice with 30% of respondents indicating they would head there next. For the first time ever, the United States was second this year with 8%, followed by Southeast Asia and the United Kingdom at 6%, and Australia, Africa, and South America at 5%. Many readers (20%) indicated that they were undecided on their next destination.
“We were anticipating that the current economic volatility might affect the spending habits of solo travelers, but it would appear that they are largely unaffected as the spending patterns of this year’s respondents is almost identical to last year,” says Waugh.
In terms of spending, 34% (vs. 36% in 2022) say they typically spend $1,000 - $2,000 on a week excluding airfare and 30% (vs. 27% in 2022) say they usually spend $2,000 -$3,000 on a week of travel excluding airfare. 50% will take 2 or more trips in 2024 and 60% will travel for 2+ weeks at a time.
“Anyone who values accurate data on the preferences and behaviors of solo travelers will be able to get great insight from our survey because it is sent exclusively to people who self-identify as solo travelers,” says Waugh. “Knowing where solo travelers differ from typical travelers will provide an advantage to anyone looking to attract and retain solo traveling customers.”
For more information, visit: https://solotravelerworld.com/about/solo-travel-statistics-data/
About Solo Traveler
Founded in 2009, Solo Traveler is a website and online community with a mission to inspire, inform, and advocate for those who travel alone. With over 270,000 active members in the Solo Travel Society on Facebook, Solo Traveler serves a large, diverse, and engaged community of solo travelers around the world. New content is published twice a week and weekly newsletters provide over 60,000 subscribers with additional content, including 100+ solo travel tours and cruises with no or low single supplements from a wide array of providers. SoloTravelerWorld.com
About Overseas Adventure Travel
Established in 1978, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) is part of Boston-based Grand Circle Corporation's family of travel companies, which also include Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel. In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including some 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide—among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries. The Foundation is an entity of the Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $250 million since 1981. OATTravel.com
Janice Waugh
Solo Traveler Inc.
janice@solotravelerworld.com
