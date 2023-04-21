Pre-Earth Day survey reveals surprising data about the sustainable travel habits of solo travelers compared to families

Families are more likely to purchase carbon offsets and credits, and solo travelers love to travel on foot.
According to a survey in early April, involving over 2,800 participants, conducted jointly by Solo Traveler, the preeminent publication for those who travel alone; Life With a Baby, North America's largest parent peer-support network; and Je suis une maman, a premier French-language resource and website for women & families; one of the biggest differences between solo and family travelers is the duration of their trips.
Solo Traveler Publisher Janice Waugh shares, “Solo travelers generally take longer trips with 61% reporting trips of over a week compared with 21% for families. This alone doesn't tell us if one is more sustainable than the other. However, it’s possible that longer stays are better as it is a defining characteristic of slow travel, which is an accepted form of responsible and sustainable travel.”
Founder and CEO of Life With a Baby Claire Zlobin highlights that, “Our survey reported that families tend to take more frequent trips with 28% taking more than five trips per year, compared to 5% of solo travelers doing the same. The increased frequency of trips might suggest that their travel is less sustainable, but our survey also reveals that families are more likely to make trips within a 100 mile radius of their home.”
Solo travelers had a slightly higher preference for international travel compared to families with 91% indicating international trips were likely compared with 82% of families, but where there was a noticeable difference was in local travel (within 100 miles) with 87% of families indicating they were likely to travel locally compared with only 56% of solo travelers.
Je suis une maman Founder Jaime Damak remarks that, “Sustainable travel doesn't only benefit the environment. It can create jobs and preserve cultural heritage, as well as protect natural resources for future generations. This is why it is important that we encourage this emerging trend in travel. I was very happy to learn from the survey that our audiences are big supporters of the local businesses and communities they visit.”
Solo travelers (96%) and families (85%) indicated that they are likely to support local businesses. Solo travelers (81%) were more likely to seek out opportunities to contribute to the local community compared to families (68%), but families were more likely to purchase carbon offsets or credits for their trip (62% for families vs. 22% for solo travelers).
Waugh echoes Damak’s message, “Sustainable travel is more than just measuring your environmental impact. Finding ways to connect and support the local community and economies are an important part of creating a sustainable trip. So don’t be afraid to seek out opportunities to immerse yourself in your destination.“
“While traditional hotels may not have been designed with sustainability in mind, many have implemented green initiatives to reduce their environmental impact. These initiatives may include energy-efficient lighting, low-flow fixtures, and towel and linen reuse programs. Finding hotel properties that have implemented sustainable practices where possible can go a long way and not affect the quality of your experience,” says Zlobin.
Both groups were likely to travel on airplanes (99% for solo travelers and 89% for families), trains (62% for solo travelers and 69% for families), and cars (79% for solo travelers and 92% for families), but solo travelers were less likely to use coaches (33% vs 53% for families) or boat cruises (43% vs. 61% for families).
Likelihood of using each type of transportation while at the destination:
“Transportation is another important factor in sustainable travel. Choosing low-carbon transportation options, such as public transport, bicycles, or walking can help reduce carbon emissions from travel. When air travel is necessary, travelers can opt for direct flights or choose airlines that have implemented sustainable practices, such as carbon offsetting,” says Damak.
Damak, Waugh, and Zlobin all agree that, “By making conscious choices and adopting eco-friendly practices while we travel, we can all make a big contribution to the preservation of our natural and cultural heritage for future generations.”
About Solo Traveler
Since 2009, Solo Traveler is a website on a mission to inspire, inform, and advocate for those who travel alone. With over a quarter million active members in the Solo Travel Society on Facebook, and weekly newsletters to over 55,000 subscribers, Solo Traveler serves a large, diverse, and engaged community of solo travelers around the world. SoloTravelerWorld.com
About Life With a Baby
In 2007, Claire Zlobin founded the Life With a Baby parenting network which is now Canada’s largest peer-to-peer network of mothers with kids 0-12 years old. At Life With a Baby we focus on things to do with kids and family travel. Claire also runs a travel and lifestyle website called Drop of Golden Sun. LifeWithaBaby.com DropofGoldenSun.ca
About Je suis une maman
Founded in 2010, Je suis une maman quickly became a top French-language website for women & families. With nearly 200,000 monthly users and over 125,000 members on Facebook and Instagram, the community keeps on growing year after year. From travel, to home life, to recipes the whole family will love – Je suis une maman wants to help women and families find their perfect recipe to thrive and be happy. JeSuisUneMaman.com
Janice Waugh
Solo Traveler Inc.
janice@solotravelerworld.com
