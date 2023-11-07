CBP Officers Discover Stolen Vehicle at Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, seized a stolen vehicle.

Yesterday, CBP officers encountered a commercial car-carrier attempting entry through the commercial inspection lanes. The driver presented importation paperwork to CBP officers for a 2015 Mercedes Benz G63 AMG. However, officers noticed that the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) indicated on the paperwork and affixed to the vehicle was counterfeit. Further investigation of the actual VIN revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Ontario, Canada.

Stolen 2015 Mercedes Benz G63 AMG seized at the Peace Bridge border crossing, Buffalo, New York.

“The research and analysis conducted by our CBP Officers is second to none”, said Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Their training and skillset, along with our partnerships with other Law Enforcement Agencies to include our Canadian partners, led to the recovery of this stolen vehicle.”

The 2015 Mercedes Benz was determined to have an estimated value of approximately $50,000 and was subsequently seized by CBP. Coordination is taking place with Canadian law enforcement to return the stolen vehicle to its rightful owner.

