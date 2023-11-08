Former White House Physician Consultant Shines Light on VA: Dr. Mark Richards Wants to Improve Healthcare for Veterans
Dr. Mark Richards, former White House Physician consultant to two US Presidential Administrations, shines new light on the VA this Veterans Day holiday.
This therapy could be integrated into the VA system with proper provider training and reap significant cost-cutting benefits while dramatically improving patient health and satisfaction."WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- He wants to improve the quality of healthcare for our veterans. He cites that our active duty military personnel, especially men who have seen active combat, experience a range of physical and psychological factors that put them at an increased risk for developing low testosterone and the lifelong illnesses and mental problems that it causes.
— Dr. Mark Richards
Dr. Richards' stated... "The stress from intense military field training has been linked in a Danish study to over a 40% decrease in testosterone levels. Additional risk factors include lack of sleep, head injuries from shock waves or blunt trauma, and Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals (EDCs) from explosives and burn pits that far exceed any EDC exposure to which civilians are exposed."
He continued..."Did you know the VA Medical Center standards quote a normal male range between 170-780 ng/dL because they fail to realize that this “range” is based around an average of the veterans they test and is nowhere close to the range for healthy men? The decreased mental functioning experienced in low T states likely makes and keeps veterans more susceptible to Depression and PTSD. This cycle, in turn, reduces sleep and increases feelings of combat-like stress, thus potentially lowering testosterone further."
Dr. Richards' concluded, "The only treatment that provides a steady state restoration of healthy testosterone levels for four months at a time is testosterone pellet therapy. This therapy could be integrated into the VA system with proper provider training and reap significant cost-cutting benefits while dramatically improving patient health and satisfaction. Most legitimate science studies show no health risks from TRT therapy while markedly improving disease and mortality rates."
Dr. Richards, author of the acclaimed book Nobody Wants You Healthy: Achieving Better Health by Avoiding the Corruptions in Modern Medical Science, will be presenting his lecture series to the Network of Enlightened Women, College Republicans, and Turning Point USA Ivy League chapters, including Harvard University for the November chapter meetings.
About: DR. MARK RICHARDS‘ fascinating and fully referenced book shines a spotlight on how unbalanced hormone activity caused by our exposure to powerful Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals has created the chronic diseases that are destroying us. This book contains urgently needed education for the public and physicians.
Half of all Americans suffer from at least one chronic disease. These include diabetes, mood disorders, obesity, dementia and cognitive issues, breast cancer, heart disease, strokes, memory and balance problems, thinning bones, frailness of aging, and sexual dysfunction. A simple generic long lasting treatment used since 1940 has been shown to dramatically prevent or reverse these diseases by 50%.
What has stopped knowledge of this treatment? Ninety percent of $1.3 trillion in annual global pharmaceutical revenues derives from drugs prescribed to treat but not cure or prevent chronic diseases.
Dr. Mark Richards served for years as a physician consultant to the White House and in leadership positions for national and regional medical and surgical societies. This Yale educated scientist’s research began after he noticed that something unexplained, yet potentially treatable, was taking a heavy toll on human health and relationships.
A personal Eureka moment led Dr. Richards to find layers of truth about human illness, some glossed over and some purposely hidden. By combining knowledge from many medical fields, a single root cause for the most common modern diseases became explainable.
The public and physician education contained in this book is the critical knowledge necessary for us to regain health and happiness, and reduce our enormous expenditures on chronic disease treatments that neither cure nor prevent disease.
