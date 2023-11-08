The Athletic Club Teams With The Colony for Weekend Veterans Day Celebration Extravaganza

The Athletic Club Co-Founders, Fran Harris & Eric Woerner The Athletic Club Sports Facilities Logo

15th Annual "American Heroes" event honors Veterans and First Responders with Food, Family Fun and Fireworks

THE COLONY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Athletic Club Association (TAC) has partnered with The City of The Colony to produce a Veterans Day weekend event that marks the return of the 15th annual celebration, American Heroes: A Salute to Veterans & First Responders festival. The celebration takes place at The Athletic Club, formerly known as the Five Star Sports Complex, located at 4100 Blair Oaks Drive. The event brings the community together with carnival rides, games, food trucks, baseball tourney, fireworks, fitness demonstrations, live music, and even a drone show.

The Athletic Club assumed operations of the Five Star Complex on September 1, 2023. TAC sits on 80 acres, and is home to five baseball fields, six soccer fields, two football fields, and two softball fields. In addition to managing operations, TAC’s five-year development plan includes the construction of a new, tech-enabled indoor multi-use sports facility.

“The American Heroes event not only gives the city the chance to thank those who served our country, and those currently serving our community,” said Eric Woerner, Founder and President of TAC. “But the celebration also doubles as TAC’s grand opening – and our first opportunity to meet 20,000+ residents that we will be fortunate to serve for many years.

TAC's indoor facility will include a restaurant, and host a wide range of sports events including basketball, pickleball, volleyball, cheerleading, martial arts, and table tennis, as well as non-sports events such as conferences, expos, film festivals, graduations, and scholastic competitions. The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer believes the collaboration is a long-term win-win for the city. “This partnership is exciting for us because of the improvements and enhancements that TAC will bring to the Five Star Complex,” said Boyer. “Our residents will benefit from additional sports and events that will take place here -- without any increases to our taxpayers.”

The event is free to attend, but those who desire an elevated experience can purchase VIP tickets at https://the-athletic.club

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Fran Harris

hello@the-athletic.club

817.475.7780