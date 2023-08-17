The Athletic Club Secures Two Key Partnerships To Fuel September Launch

Eric Woerner, Co-Founder, The Athletic Club Association The Athletic Club Sports Facilities Logo

Youth Baseball and Football Organizations, 24 Sports and World Sports FC, Join Forces with TAC

THE COLONY, TEXAS, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Athletic Club Association (TAC) has inked several strategic partnerships that will fuel early and long-term engagement and success at The Athletic Club (formerly The Colony Five Star Complex), an outdoor sports complex located in The Colony, Texas. TAC Co-Founder, Eric Woerner’s team quickly expanded to include alliances with local companies boasting decades of longevity and credibility across multiple sports. “We’re excited to announce two partnerships that will only strengthen our vision for The Athletic Club in The Colony, and ultimately other locations in the DFW Metroplex,” said Woerner. “Super excited to welcome 24 Sports and World Sports FC to The Athletic Club family.”

24 Sports boasts a decade of experience working in The Colony, including 5 years as volunteers in the Youth Baseball association for the city's Parks and Recreation department. The company has produced more than 100 events, attracting over 200,000 attendees, while also securing notable partnerships with renowned entities including The Texas Rangers, SR Bats, Baseballism, Big League Chew, BlitzBall, and Goat Gloves.

"We're excited to embark on this journey with The Athletic Club, a company that’s led by individuals of great integrity and character," said L'Erin and Joy Hampton, owners of 24 Sports. "Our shared values, vision and commitment to improving youth sports makes this collaboration a natural fit, and we are excited to join forces with co-founders Eric (Woerner) and Fran (Harris) to help deliver exceptional opportunities that inspire growth, unity, and unforgettable memories."

Former MLB pitcher, Cameron Monger, co-owner of Arlington, Texas-based pitching training facility, Cover All Bases, echoes the Hamptons’ sentiments. “I’ve seen what great work Eric and L’Erin can do on their own and I’m excited to see what they’re able to do together,” said Monger. “Youth sports need more leaders and visionaries like these two guys.”

The second partnership is with World Sports FC, a sports company based primarily in North Texas, dedicated solely to developing young footballers through technical & tactical trainings as well as focusing on the IQ of each player. “WSFC partnering with The Athletic Club is a huge win for the youth in our communities,” said WSFC Owner, Aaron Lopez. “I look forward to the many opportunities we have to help and serve parents, athletes and coaches.”

TAC’s Fall 2023 calendar kicks off with The Athletic Club Inaugural Baseball Classic an annual event on Labor Day Weekend. Registration is currently open at TAC’s website, https://The-Athletic.club, with additional weekend baseball tournaments scheduled through December. TAC is also currently finalizing Fall dates for its 3-on-3 basketball tournament, special events and outdoor fitness offerings.