STEM Coding Lab Appoints Harry Soose to Board of Directors
PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STEM Coding Lab (SCL), a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing computer science education to underserved K-8 students, is pleased to announce the appointment of Harry Soose to its Board of Directors.
Mr. Soose, former CFO of Civil and Environmental Consultants (CEC) and former Chairman of the Homeless Children's Education Fund, brings a wealth of experience in finance and non-profit governance, and has won many awards including the CFO Career Achievement Award, and the Linda A. Dickerson award for his commitment to providing opportunities to children experiencing homelessness.
Upon accepting his appointment, Mr. Soose remarked, "I am honored to join the Board of STEM Coding Lab. Computer science and STEM education is the key to unlocking opportunities for underserved children, and I am excited to be a part of an organization that is dedicated to providing digital skills to those who need it the most."
Viv Penninti, Chairman and Founder of STEM Coding Lab, expressed his enthusiasm for Mr. Soose's appointment, saying, "We are delighted to welcome Harry to our Board of Directors. His experience and dedication to educational equity aligns perfectly with our mission. With his guidance, we are confident that SCL will continue to make a meaningful impact in the lives of underserved students in our community."
STEM Coding Lab is committed to bridging the digital divide by offering high-quality computer science education to underserved K-8 children who might not otherwise have access to these valuable learning opportunities.
For more information about STEM Coding Lab and its mission, please visit www.stemcodinglab.org .
About STEM Coding Lab
STEM Coding Lab is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2017, with the mission of providing underserved K-8 children with the computer skills needed to succeed in a digital economy. STEM Coding Lab currently provides in-school and after-school classes in basic programming constructs, scratch programming, web design, and other introductory courses using both online and in-person delivery formats. STEM Coding Lab currently reaches 3,000+ children at nearly 33 different school districts and institutions across Allegheny county. For more information please visit our website www.stemcodinglab.org , or email info@stemcodinglab.org
Casey Mindlin
Mr. Soose, former CFO of Civil and Environmental Consultants (CEC) and former Chairman of the Homeless Children's Education Fund, brings a wealth of experience in finance and non-profit governance, and has won many awards including the CFO Career Achievement Award, and the Linda A. Dickerson award for his commitment to providing opportunities to children experiencing homelessness.
Upon accepting his appointment, Mr. Soose remarked, "I am honored to join the Board of STEM Coding Lab. Computer science and STEM education is the key to unlocking opportunities for underserved children, and I am excited to be a part of an organization that is dedicated to providing digital skills to those who need it the most."
Viv Penninti, Chairman and Founder of STEM Coding Lab, expressed his enthusiasm for Mr. Soose's appointment, saying, "We are delighted to welcome Harry to our Board of Directors. His experience and dedication to educational equity aligns perfectly with our mission. With his guidance, we are confident that SCL will continue to make a meaningful impact in the lives of underserved students in our community."
STEM Coding Lab is committed to bridging the digital divide by offering high-quality computer science education to underserved K-8 children who might not otherwise have access to these valuable learning opportunities.
For more information about STEM Coding Lab and its mission, please visit www.stemcodinglab.org .
About STEM Coding Lab
STEM Coding Lab is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2017, with the mission of providing underserved K-8 children with the computer skills needed to succeed in a digital economy. STEM Coding Lab currently provides in-school and after-school classes in basic programming constructs, scratch programming, web design, and other introductory courses using both online and in-person delivery formats. STEM Coding Lab currently reaches 3,000+ children at nearly 33 different school districts and institutions across Allegheny county. For more information please visit our website www.stemcodinglab.org , or email info@stemcodinglab.org
Casey Mindlin
STEM Coding Lab
+1 (412) 426-3523
casey@stemcodinglab.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram