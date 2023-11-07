Move to Millions: Dr. Darnyelle Jervey Harmon Unveils the Blueprint for Entrepreneurial Success
Award-winning Inc. 5000 CEO Dr. Darnyelle Jervey Harmon new book, "Move to Millions," promises to help business owners’ cross the million-dollar threshold.
Move to Millions is a comprehensive framework designed to help entrepreneurs scale their business to seven figures and beyond without the hustle and grind.”NEWARK, DELAWARE, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning Inc. 5000 CEO Dr. Darnyelle Jervey Harmon today announced the eagerly anticipated release of "Move to Millions," a transformative work that promises help business owners’ cross the elusive million-dollar threshold.
— Dr. Darnyelle Jervey Harmon
Readers can discover more about the book at https://movetomillionsbook.com/.
"Move to Millions" is a comprehensive framework designed to help entrepreneurs scale their business to seven figures and beyond without the hustle and grind. Dr. Harmon's personal journey and the success of her clients substantiate the effectiveness of the "Move to Millions Method," which she has meticulously developed as an outgrowth of her hugely successful consulting enterprise.
The book is part memoir and part methodology, delivering candid insights intertwined with actionable strategies. Dr. Harmon’s relatable anecdotes serve as a beacon, guiding business owners through the “messy middle” and providing the tools necessary to multiply profits while upholding their core values.
In celebration of the book's launch, readers who pre-order a paperback copy by November 11th will get access to exclusive bonuses including a bonus chapter, a comprehensive action guide with additional resources, and an invitation to a virtual launch party on November 14th that includes a bonus training session to create a 2024 Million Dollar Business Roadmap.
The release of "Move to Millions" is accompanied by raving endorsements from industry leaders and entrepreneurs, including Patrice Washington, Omar Tyree, Shawn Anthony, Dov Gordon, and Attiyah Blair, testifying to the life-altering impact of Dr. Jervey Harmon's teachings.
"Move to Millions" is already hailed as an Amazon #1 new release and bestseller and has sparked a movement among entrepreneurs, especially women, where less than 2% reach the million-dollar revenue mark annually. The insights within these pages are set to dramatically shift that statistic.
As the financial landscape for women in business is starkly outlined in the American Express Women-Owned Business Report, Dr. Harmon’s method has helped 42 businesses cross the million-dollar mark.
To order your copy or to claim your exclusive bonuses "Move to Millions," please visit https://movetomillionsbook.com/.
About Dr. Darnyelle Jervey Harmon
Dr. Darnyelle Jervey Harmon is an Inc. 5000 CEO, and the driving force behind the revolutionary "Move to Millions Method." With a blend of spiritual alignment, operational strategy, and sales infrastructure, she dedicates her life to empowering entrepreneurs to achieve financial success without compromising their values.
