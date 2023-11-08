Submit Release
WTFast and Buckeye Broadband Partner to Enhance Online Gaming Experience

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WTFast, a leading gaming network provider, and Buckeye Broadband, a regional telecommunications leader, are excited to announce their partnership focused on elevating the online gaming experience for customers in Ohio and Michigan.

WTFast's advanced technology reduces lag, latency, and packet loss, optimizing network connections specifically for gaming. By integrating WTFast's solutions into Buckeye Broadband's internet infrastructure, gamers will enjoy smoother gameplay, improved responsiveness, and minimized connection issues.

"Lag and online gaming do not go together well! Delivering a quality game connection to millions of gamers around North America can be quite challenging, especially during peak times. The WTFast GPN gives your game connection a priority route all the way to your game server with our global network. We're excited to partner with Buckeye Broadband and be a part of providing optimal online gaming experiences to their customers." – Rob Bartlett, CEO and Co-Founder, WTFast

“As the leading technology provider in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, we want people to turn to us for their technology needs. We are constantly investing in our network to deliver the most reliable and fastest products and fibre-optic speeds available.” – Geoff Shook, President and General Manager of Buckeye Broadband.

The WTFast and Buckeye Broadband partnership signifies a shared commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation. Together, they aim to create a synergy that enhances the gaming experience for gamers in the region. https://www.buckeyebroadband.com/gamer


About WTFast:
WTFast is a leading gaming network provider. Their technology reduces lag, latency, and packet loss, ensuring a smooth gaming experience for users worldwide. https://www.wtfast.com

About Buckeye Broadband:
Buckeye Broadband is a fully integrated regional leader in telecommunications, offering high-speed internet, cable TV, and digital phone services to customers across its fibre optic network in northwest Ohio and southeastern Michigan in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. The company was founded more than 55 years ago as a multichannel video distributor and still offers traditional cable TV along with streaming video, residential phone service and residential IT solutions from their award-winning Brainiacs. Their focus on customer satisfaction and reliable connectivity makes them a preferred choice in the region. Buckeye is wholly owned by Block Communications Inc., a diversified multimedia company with operations in telecommunications, publishing, broadcasting, digital and outdoor advertising. For more information visit our website at BuckeyeBroadband.com.

Marketing
WTFast
