Investigation into Wayne County Fire Results in Indictment, Arrest

WAYNE COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office into a residential fire has resulted in the arrest of a Waynesboro woman.

On September 23rd, TBI special agent fire investigators joined the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a fire that occurred on September 22nd, in the 100 block of Simmons Branch Road in Waynesboro.

The investigation revealed that fire had been intentionally set, and that the occupant’s daughter, Darla Watrous, was the person responsible. On October 30th, the Wayne County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Darla Giny Watrous (DOB 02/10/1986) with one count of Arson and one count of Vandalism > $10,000. On Monday, Watrous was served with a capias while in custody at the Wayne County Jail on unrelated charges. Her bond was set at $25,000.