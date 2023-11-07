Plus Manufacturing, Inc. Awarded Green Seal Certification for Soap Free Procyon® Plus Powder®

Soap Free Procyon Soap Free Procyon Plus Powder

Soap Free Procyon® brand, is thrilled to announce that its Soap Free Procyon® Plus Powder® has been granted the prestigious Green Seal® Certification.

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plus Manufacturing, Inc., the esteemed innovator behind the renowned Soap Free Procyon® brand, is thrilled to announce that its Soap Free Procyon® Plus Powder® has been granted the prestigious Green Seal® Certification. This accolade underscores the company's steadfast dedication to delivering eco-friendly and superior-quality cleaning solutions.

The Green Seal® Certification stands as a testament to the product's adherence to the exacting standards detailed in "GS-37 Edition 7.8 Cleaning Products for Industrial and Institutional Use." This certification implies that customers can have confidence in the Soap Free Procyon® Plus Powder® to not only provide effective cleaning but to do so in an environmentally responsible manner.

"Earning Green Seal® certification reflects our commitment to sustainability," said Jonathan Pearlstein, vice president at Plus Manufacturing. "We strive to develop effective cleaners that are safer for custodial staff, building occupants and the environment. This achievement sets a new benchmark for the industrial cleaning industry."

Originally certified by Green Seal® in 2008, this renewal showcases Plus Manufacturing, Inc.’s dedication to sustainability and its long history as an environmental leader in the cleaning industry. By carrying the Green Seal® Certification Mark, Soap Free Procyon's Plus Powder continues to set the standard for eco-friendly cleaning products.

"As consumers become more conscious of their ecological footprint, we're proud to offer a product that aligns with these values, ensuring a cleaner and greener future for all,” added Pearlstein. "We are honored to provide a certified product that surpasses the highest standards. This accolade not only speaks to the efficacy of our product but also to our unwavering commitment to sustainability and the environment."

In addition to its Green Seal® certification, Soap Free Procyon® Plus Powder® contains no hazardous chemicals that are harmful to health or the environment. The product is free of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), known as forever chemicals due to their persistence in the environment. Soap Free Procyon® also contains no volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can lower indoor air quality and pose health risks over time.

"Since our inception, we've believed in creating products that don't compromise on quality or eco-friendliness, and this recognition is a testament to that vision.," continued Pearlstein. "Consumers can trust Soap Free Procyon® to deliver superior cleaning without the toxic tradeoffs found in some traditional cleaners."

For more information on Soap Free Procyon's® range of products or their Green Seal® Certification, please visit www.soapfreeprocyon.com.

About Plus Manufacturing, Inc.

Located in Spokane, Washington, Plus Manufacturing, Inc. has been a frontrunner in the production of environmentally safe cleaning products for four decades under the trusted brand name, Soap Free Procyon®. They are devoted to enhancing public health and the well-being of the planet through their sustainable, high-quality cleaning solutions.

About Green Seal®

Green Seal® is a global nonprofit organization with a mission to transform the economy for a healthier, greener world. Since 1989, Green Seal has applied rigorous standards for health, environmental sustainability, and product performance to its certification programs to empower better purchasing decisions. Green Seal® has certified thousands of products, services, and spaces from hundreds of leading companies and is specified by countless schools, government agencies, businesses, and institutions. Today, the Green Seal® certification mark is a universal symbol that a product or service meets a high benchmark of health and environmental leadership.

Plus Powder Product video