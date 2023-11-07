Metropolis Corp Announces MetroLink, a Power BI Data Connector for Unified Communications

Logo for MetroLink showing connection nodules in a cloud with cyan and MetroLInk in orange text.

MetroLink UC Data Connector for Power BI

Cloud of tools MetroLink connects to Power BI including Microsoft Teams

Connect and standardize UC data among multiple platforms for Power BI

With MetroLink, users can seamlessly access and analyze their communication data directly within Microsoft Power BI.

With MetroLink, users can seamlessly access and analyze their communication data directly within Microsoft Power BI.”
— Metropolis Corp
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metropolis Corp, a leading provider of unified communications (UC) analytics and call reporting software, today announced the launch of MetroLink, a new data connection tool to enable users to seamlessly link their UC data into Power BI or other business intelligence platforms.

MetroLink channels and standardizes raw UC data and call detail records, paving the way for seamless integration with leading business intelligence data visualization tools such as Power BI, or Metropolis Corp's front-end UC analytics solutions such as Expo XT, XeekAI, and QCloud. MetroLink easily connects multiple UC sources, encompassing Microsoft Teams REST API, PBX CDR, UCaaS data, and CCX platforms.

** Eliminate Data Silos:
Eliminate platform-specific data silos by uniting UC into one complete, standardized collection for absolute control over data via PowerBi and Fabric's row level and role-based access.

** Developed By PBX CDR And UC Data Experts:
MetroLink enables users to leverage 30 years of PBX reporting and CDR expertise by Metropolis Corp to access communication KPIs that drive actionable insights for business.

** Leverage Microsoft Fabric and Azure Cognitive Services:
With Metrolink deploying all necessary backend services, users can focus on deriving value from their custom data to leverage all the features of Azure Cognitive Services.

MetroLink represents a significant advancement in UC data management and visualization, providing organizations with the tools needed to leverage their UC data effectively.

For more information about MetroLink and its capabilities, please visit https://metropolis.com/powerbi-data-connector.php

Sharon Harry
Metropolis Corp
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Metropolis Corp Announces MetroLink, a Power BI Data Connector for Unified Communications

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sharon Harry
Metropolis Corp
Company/Organization
Metropolis Corp
2455 East Sunrise Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 33304
United States
+1 954-414-2900
Visit Newsroom
About

Metropolis Corp is a Fort Lauderdale based software manufacturer and multi-Industry leader specializing in telecom data; providing call accounting and business intelligence workplace analytics to help organizations across the globe improve their enterprise visibility, enabling vigorous risk management decisions. To learn more about Metropolis, please visit https://www.metropolis.com.

https://www.metropolis.com/

More From This Author
Metropolis Corp Announces MetroLink, a Power BI Data Connector for Unified Communications
Metropolis Releases UCCX Reporting Guide to Elevate Cisco Communication Analytics
Metropolis Launches QER Reports for Microsoft Teams within Expo XT
View All Stories From This Author