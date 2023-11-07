Metropolis Corp Announces MetroLink, a Power BI Data Connector for Unified Communications
With MetroLink, users can seamlessly access and analyze their communication data directly within Microsoft Power BI.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metropolis Corp, a leading provider of unified communications (UC) analytics and call reporting software, today announced the launch of MetroLink, a new data connection tool to enable users to seamlessly link their UC data into Power BI or other business intelligence platforms.
MetroLink channels and standardizes raw UC data and call detail records, paving the way for seamless integration with leading business intelligence data visualization tools such as Power BI, or Metropolis Corp's front-end UC analytics solutions such as Expo XT, XeekAI, and QCloud. MetroLink easily connects multiple UC sources, encompassing Microsoft Teams REST API, PBX CDR, UCaaS data, and CCX platforms.
** Eliminate Data Silos:
Eliminate platform-specific data silos by uniting UC into one complete, standardized collection for absolute control over data via PowerBi and Fabric's row level and role-based access.
** Developed By PBX CDR And UC Data Experts:
MetroLink enables users to leverage 30 years of PBX reporting and CDR expertise by Metropolis Corp to access communication KPIs that drive actionable insights for business.
** Leverage Microsoft Fabric and Azure Cognitive Services:
With Metrolink deploying all necessary backend services, users can focus on deriving value from their custom data to leverage all the features of Azure Cognitive Services.
MetroLink represents a significant advancement in UC data management and visualization, providing organizations with the tools needed to leverage their UC data effectively.
For more information about MetroLink and its capabilities, please visit https://metropolis.com/powerbi-data-connector.php
