Beth Bakes Rebrands to "Betta Bakes Crisps" Unveiling Five Delicious Gluten-Free Flavors and a Fresh New Look
Beth Bakes, the beloved gluten-free cracker brand baked at Hope & Main in Warren RI, is thrilled to announce its exciting rebranding as "Betta Bakes." Building upon a foundation of delicious gluten-free goodness, Betta Bakes introduces "crisps" an entirely new look, and five mouthwatering flavors, including the all-new Summer Garden Herb variety.
Known for their unrivaled crunch, wafer-thin texture, and incomparable taste, Betta Bakes Crisps are anything but ordinary crackers. They are not only gluten-free but also vegan, nut-free, soy-free, non-GMO, and crafted with wholesome whole grain flours and olive oil. Hand-rolled into large oval shapes, they offer versatility as a flatbread for creating your culinary masterpiece or as delectable additions to traditional cheese or charcuterie boards.
Meet the Fabulous Five Flavors:
Classic Sea Salt: Deliciously authentic, pure, simple, and a canvas for your culinary creativity. Enjoy with herbed and garlic ricotta with microgreens; egg salad with chives; sour cream, caviar, and diced onion; white bean spread with olives; sprinkle crumbs on salad or soup
Pumpkin Seed Cumin: Boasting an earthy richness from pumpkin seeds and a hint of tanginess from cumin. Enjoy hummus with roasted shallot and lemon; aged sharp cheddar and apple; smashed avocado with a squeeze of lemon
Currant & Fennel: A savory sensation with a touch of sweetness thanks to the delightful currants. Enjoy with goat cheese with chives; a simple smear of sweet cream butter; peanut or almond butter; rich ripe brie and a slice of peach; sprinkle crumbs on salad
Everything Bagel Spice: A unique blend of custom spices, featuring a hint of chili pepper and dried orange peel. Enjoy with a tomato slice, a dollop of ricotta, basil, and olive oil; crush and use as a topping on a casserole; open-faced breakfast sandwich; cream cheese, smoked salmon & capers; sprinkle crumbs on salad or soup
NEW Summer Garden Herb: A fresh addition to the lineup, capturing the essence of a vibrant summer garden with a burst of flavors. Enjoy with fresh tomato and mozzarella; gorgonzola and a drizzle of honey; cream cheese, cucumber, and fresh dill; crab meat and fresh chives; sprinkle crumbs on salad or soup
Crisps Without Compromise:
Gluten-free doesn't have to mean Flavor-Free. When reaching for a snack, the only cardboard should be the box.
Betta Bakes is bringing flavor back to gluten-free snacking. #GlutenFree #SnackAttack #BettaBakes
About Betta Bakes:
Betta Bakes Crisps, formerly known as Beth Bakes, is a gluten-free cracker brand dedicated to providing mouthwatering, wholesome snacks that cater to a variety of dietary needs. Our handcrafted crisps are gluten-free, vegan, nut-free, soy-free, and made with nutritious whole grain flour and olive oil, setting a new standard for flavor and quality in the gluten-free snack category.
Customers who use the code “Betta10” at checkout will receive 10% off their first order. Enjoy Your New Favorites Now At https://bettabakes.com/
You also have the option to Bundle your orders. Save 10% when you bundle 3 boxes or Save 20% when you bundle 6 boxes.
