Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,941 in the last 365 days.

Expert Recommended Books For Children Who Survive Krampusnacht

Books reccomended by Krampus expert Mike Drake

REST IN PEACE: THE YULE GHOUL

MY FIRST GIALLO HORROR Book

Gift ideas for children who don't get shoved into a basket and carried off by Krampus on December 5th.

It's already November. If Krampus has you on his naughty list, milk and cookies won't change his mind”
— Mike Drake
NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krampus expert, author, and Curator Of Curiosities, Mike Drake, has some literary suggestions if you’re shopping for that perfect Krampusnacht gift. He recommends the following three books for children who don’t end up shoved in Krampus' basket and carried away.

KID DEL TORO- Kid del Toro is the exciting debut picture book by animators CHOGRIN and Pakoto, a sweet and fantastical tale inspired by the visionary Guillermo del Toro’s childhood love of Monsters. Parents will rave about this book because it’ll encourage their little one to be fearless (especially with things that go bump in the night) and to stand tall for themselves even in times of darkness. Inspired by Guillermo del Toro’s childhood, a young boy learns to love and accept the fantastical monsters that visit him at nighttime.
ISBN: 978-1947971684

MY FIRST GIALLO HORROR- Welcome to the wonderful world of Italian horror with My First Giallo Horror, a tongue-in-cheek ode to the work of Dario Argento, Mario Bava, and other masters of the macabre. This thrilling entry in ‘lil cinephile’s My First Movie series features lurid thrillers and leather gloves, from giallo to phantasmagoria, all rendered with adorable, kid-friendly illustrations. While kids may be too young for Suspiria and Deep Red, they’re never too young for My First Giallo Horror.
ISBN: 9798986468006

REST IN PEACE: THE YULE GHOUL- What would you do if your favorite holiday was supposed to be Halloween, but it was really Christmas? That question has been on Ghoul’s mind! In this standalone follow-up to Rest in Peace, the Ghoul, unable to keep his Christmas spirit to himself, decides to throw his first-ever haunted holiday party. All monsters are invited! He dresses his tomb in the finest decorations, from Santa hats on the skulls to hanging bats on the tree. There may even be some mistletoe! Will his monster pals show up? It’s candy canes and candy brains for Ghoul and his friends this holiday season!
ISBN: ‎ 1639691804

YULE GHOUL is available though Simon & Schuster and other fine book retailers,
MY FIRST GIALLO HORROR and KID DEL TORO are available through Academymuseum.org

Krampusnacht, December 5th, falls on a Tuesday this year. Drake reminds the naughty that, unlike Santa, Krampus is not easily swayed by baked treats and dairy beverages. "It's already November. If Krampus has you on his naughty list, milk and cookies won't change his mind" says Drake.

Photo Credit: John Charles / Tom Riddle grave statue by Factoryent.com

Gina Rathbourne
email us here
City News Syndicate
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Expert Recommended Books For Children Who Survive Krampusnacht

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more