Expert Recommended Books For Children Who Survive Krampusnacht
Gift ideas for children who don't get shoved into a basket and carried off by Krampus on December 5th.
It's already November. If Krampus has you on his naughty list, milk and cookies won't change his mind”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krampus expert, author, and Curator Of Curiosities, Mike Drake, has some literary suggestions if you’re shopping for that perfect Krampusnacht gift. He recommends the following three books for children who don’t end up shoved in Krampus' basket and carried away.
KID DEL TORO- Kid del Toro is the exciting debut picture book by animators CHOGRIN and Pakoto, a sweet and fantastical tale inspired by the visionary Guillermo del Toro’s childhood love of Monsters. Parents will rave about this book because it’ll encourage their little one to be fearless (especially with things that go bump in the night) and to stand tall for themselves even in times of darkness. Inspired by Guillermo del Toro’s childhood, a young boy learns to love and accept the fantastical monsters that visit him at nighttime.
ISBN: 978-1947971684
MY FIRST GIALLO HORROR- Welcome to the wonderful world of Italian horror with My First Giallo Horror, a tongue-in-cheek ode to the work of Dario Argento, Mario Bava, and other masters of the macabre. This thrilling entry in ‘lil cinephile’s My First Movie series features lurid thrillers and leather gloves, from giallo to phantasmagoria, all rendered with adorable, kid-friendly illustrations. While kids may be too young for Suspiria and Deep Red, they’re never too young for My First Giallo Horror.
ISBN: 9798986468006
REST IN PEACE: THE YULE GHOUL- What would you do if your favorite holiday was supposed to be Halloween, but it was really Christmas? That question has been on Ghoul’s mind! In this standalone follow-up to Rest in Peace, the Ghoul, unable to keep his Christmas spirit to himself, decides to throw his first-ever haunted holiday party. All monsters are invited! He dresses his tomb in the finest decorations, from Santa hats on the skulls to hanging bats on the tree. There may even be some mistletoe! Will his monster pals show up? It’s candy canes and candy brains for Ghoul and his friends this holiday season!
ISBN: 1639691804
YULE GHOUL is available though Simon & Schuster and other fine book retailers,
MY FIRST GIALLO HORROR and KID DEL TORO are available through Academymuseum.org
Krampusnacht, December 5th, falls on a Tuesday this year. Drake reminds the naughty that, unlike Santa, Krampus is not easily swayed by baked treats and dairy beverages. "It's already November. If Krampus has you on his naughty list, milk and cookies won't change his mind" says Drake.
