DEQ settlement with Schnitzer Steel requires pollution controls

Portland, OR—The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality reached a settlement with Schnitzer Steel, recently renamed Radius Recycling, that includes a requirement for pollution controls to be installed by the end of the year and fully operational by March 31, 2024. This settlement is based on air quality violations related to the facility’s metal shredder.

Schnitzer Steel originally installed the shredder in 2007. Since then, new studies have demonstrated the amount of volatile organic compounds, particulate matter, and hazardous air pollutants metal shredders emit is much greater than previously understood.

“This settlement is part of a pattern of enforcement actions across the U.S. to ensure that metal shredder emissions are properly regulated under the Clean Air Act,” said Kieran O’Donnell, Office of Compliance and Enforcement manager. “Schnitzer Steel’s commitment to install an enclosure and emission controls at its Portland shredder signals a positive change to protect human health and the environment.”

The settlement includes an agreement, called a Mutual Agreement and Final Order, between DEQ and Schnitzer Steel. That agreement requires Schnitzer Steel to:

• Pay $500,000 in civil penalties, $400,000 of which will go towards a supplemental environmental project that will benefit air quality near the facility.

• Finish installation of the shredder enclosure and pollution controls by the end of the year and have them fully operational by March 31, 2024.

• Submit an updated air contaminant discharge permit application, including a more rigorous evaluation of emissions called major New Source Review.

• Conduct source testing to measure the shredder’s emissions once pollution controls are working.

• Perform a Cleaner Air Oregon risk analysis as a new source.

Once Schnitzer Steel submits a complete air quality permit application, DEQ will review it and draft a permit that complies with air quality regulations and go through a public process.

Media contact: Lauren Wirtis, public affairs specialist, 503-568-3295, lauren.wirtis@deq.oregon.gov

