MPLT Healthcare Named a Top Private Company of 2023 by The South Florida Business Journal
MPLT Healthcare has been named on South Florida Business Journal's list of Top Private Companies in South Florida for 2023, coming in at #72.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MPLT Healthcare has been named a Top Private Company of 2023 by the South Florida Business Journal, coming in at #72 on their list of Top Private Companies in South Florida. MPLT Healthcare continues to rise on this list of top companies in the area ranked by annual revenue, demonstrating their sustained growth.
Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare, commented, "We take pride in being a South Florida-based company, so it’s always an honor to be recognized by the South Florida Business Journal. Our success hinges on maintaining selfless service, delivering top-notch results, and fostering a culture of excellence that runs deep within our organization. It’s a joy to witness our team keeping these values at the forefront of their work each and every day. We’re dedicated to continuous improvement, so it’s exciting to see the acceleration of our company being acknowledged in such a meaningful way."
South Florida Business Journal’s full list of the Top 100 Private Companies in South Florida ranked by their 2022 revenue can be found here.
About MPLT Healthcare
With years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm and direct hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.com.
About The South Florida Business Journal
The Business Journals are the premier media platform for companies strategically targeting business decision-makers. We deliver a total business audience of over 10 million people via our 44 websites, 64 publications and over 700 annual industry leading events. Our media products provide comprehensive coverage of business news from a local, regional and national perspective. We have more people, publications and websites covering our nation’s business than any other business media organization. Learn more at bizjournals.com/southflorida.
