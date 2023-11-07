CEO Connection Introduces the First Enterprise Service Management as a Service (ESMaaS) in the World
Immediate Access for Members to A Breakthrough New Service That Improves IT Efficiency, Mitigates Security Vulnerabilities and Reduces Total Cost of Operations
The Silver Tree and the CEO Connection Digital Transformation Committee have combined the resources of the Mid-Market to provide members a phenomenal resource that they could not get on their own.”SYOSCETT, NEW YORK, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO Connection (CEOC) announces a new member benefit with strategic partner, Silver Tree Consulting and Services.
— Kenneth Beck, chief executive officer of CEO Connection
The CEO Connection Enterprise Services Management Platform, powered by Silver Tree (also known as Vigilance), was designed in collaboration with the CEO Connection Digital Transformation Committee to meet members' interest in digital innovations, streamlining their business, and using top IT tools.
Vigilance is the only ESMaaS solution that ensures improved business outcomes via improved business service and system availability, with guaranteed reductions of 30% of total cost of operations (TCO).
“Historically, mid-sized enterprises have lacked access to the same tools or pathways to innovate as large enterprises,” said Silver Tree Consulting and Services Founder and CEO Richard Ricks. “Vigilance shifts the paradigm and provides the tools and platform for these companies to make a difference.”
According to Tony Doye, CEO Connection Digital Transformation Committee Chair, “Vigilance is the perfect solution for SME’s who want enterprise-level services but lack the resources or investment to enable execution. CEO Connection members can finally get the digital transformation they need, at a fraction of the expected cost.”
Upgrading technology and digital capabilities is often cost prohibitive which results in lost opportunities, systemic inefficiencies, and a disengaged workforce.
“Once again, Tony Doye, the team at Silver Tree and the CEO Connection Digital Transformation Committee have combined the resources of the Mid-Market to provide members with a phenomenal resource that they could not get on their own,” said Kenneth Beck, chief executive officer of CEO Connection.
The CEO Connection Enterprise Services Management Platform powered by Silver Tree Consulting & Services:
Provides your organization with cutting edge technology with no upfront costs.
Creates efficiencies, growth opportunities, and improvements in service, productivity and employee engagement.
Ensures you have “future-proof” IT that can easily adapt to integrate new technologies.
There are no transition charges to CEO Connection members for this service.
About CEO Connection
CEO Connection is the only membership organization in the world reserved exclusively for CEOs of Mid-Market companies with between $100 million and $3 billion in revenue. With more than 17,000 mid-market CEOs in our community, CEOC functions as a proactive peer network where the connections are made for you.
For more information, visit CEO Connection, and stay connected on Twitter @CEOConnection, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
About Silver Tree Consulting & Services
Silver Tree Consulting & Services solves business and information technology challenges for small, medium, and large enterprises. Founded in 2014, Silver Tree Consulting and Services solves business and information technology challenges for small, medium, and large enterprises, and is a proud member and strategic partner of CEO Connection
