eTRANSERVICES Attends ATCA Global Conference and Expo
eTRANSERVICES leadership attended the Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA) Global Conference & Expo to learn & network within the airspace & aviation industryWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA) hosted its ATCA Global Conference and Expo in Washington, D.C. from October 31st to November 3rd, 2023. ATCA has partnered with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC), and National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), and many others to host this large and diverse aviation event focused on airspace integration in America. This gathering brought together businesses, governments, non-profit organizations, decision-makers, industry leaders, and air navigation service providers (ANSPs) from around the world, as well as top leadership of the FAA.
Throughout the ATCA Global event, attendees were granted the opportunity to exchange knowledge and connections within the industry through programming and educational sessions, exhibitions, and a luncheon. Industry leaders provided extensive programming and educational sessions highlighting updates, advancements, and solutions on airspace integration. Exhibitors showcased tools and services being made to support airspace integration. The ATCA annual awards and luncheon, known as the Glen A. Gilbert Memorial Award and Banquet, recognized excellence within the industry.
eTRANSERVICES, a leading provider of enterprise transformational services and products, attended the ATCA Global Conference and Expo, taking advantage of this great opportunity to increase its expertise in airspace integration and broaden its footprint in the aviation industry. eTRANSERVICES was recently awarded a 5-year contract under its FAA eFAST MOA contract to provide the Airspace Awareness and Detection System (AADS) and Airspace Access Program (AAP) System Software Support. Attendance at ATCA gave eTRANSERVICES the opportunity to meet with FAA contracting and technical stakeholders to engage with them in a one-on-one environment and exchange ideas and information about the future needs and goals of the agency. Another positive outcome of participating at ATCA was to expand eTRANSERVICES’ presence in the airspace and aviation sector.
The AADS and AAP System Software Support contract is crucial for improving the FAA's airspace monitoring and management capabilities. eTRANSERVICES, teamed with Objective Area Solutions (OAS), is able to provide a combined cutting-edge software and database expertise backed by decades of FAA technical, operations, and policy experience to deliver essential software support services, ensuring efficient, secure, and FAA-compliant critical system operations.
"I was excited to attend the ATCA Global Conference and Expo on behalf of my company," said Chris Beckford, President and CEO of eTRANSERVICES. "I was eager to learn more about the advancement of airspace integration, as well as meet other FAA top leaders.”
eTRANSERVICES attendance at the ATCA Global Conference and Expo reaffirmed its commitment to staying at the forefront of airspace and aviation services. eTRANSERVICES looks forward to participating in upcoming ATCA events to deepen its understanding of airspace and aviation technologies.
