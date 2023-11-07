Secoa Metal Finishing Anticipates Productivity Growth with Installation of New Spray Equipment
DALTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secoa Metal Finishing is pleased to announce the installation of new automated spray equipment that will allow us to increase our productivity. We expect this new equipment to provide a potential capacity increase of up to 3-fold over our current capabilities. In addition to increased productivity, we anticipate a reduction in material waste. Secoa Metal Finishing made the decision to install this automated equipment because we as a company are committed to modern growth and the wellbeing of our employees.
Secoa Metal Finishing operates out of Dalton, Georgia and offers an array of high-quality services to our clients in the industrial metal finishing field. We provide release coatings, chemical and corrosion resistant coatings, architectural coatings, and more. Our experienced technicians work on products that are used in many critical markets such as medical, aerospace, textile and flooring, baking and food processing, and utilities, to name a few. For more information about our services, visit our website, secoatech.com, or give us a call at 1-706-272-0133.
###
About Secoa Metal Finishing: Secoa Metal Finishing is a metal finishing company based out of Dalton, Georgia. It provides high-quality services to clients in a variety of industries, including medical, aerospace, utilities and municipalities, commercial baking and food processing, and more. The trained technicians offer a variety of services, including but not limited to the application of release coatings, powder coatings, and chemical and corrosion resistant coatings. With more than 50 years of service, Secoa has developed a stellar reputation as one of the most reliable companies in its field.
Tim Newland
