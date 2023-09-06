HAIX Safety Boots Featured at Kentucky Wood Expo
HAIX, a world-leading manufacturer of safety footwear, will exhibit its line of heavy-duty logging and forestry boots at the 40th annual Kentucky Wood Expo.
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HAIX, a world-leading manufacturer of safety footwear, will exhibit its line of heavy-duty logging and forestry boots at the 40th annual Kentucky Wood Expo, Sept. 15 and 16 at Masterson Station Park in Lexington.
The HAIX booth (#19) will feature its Protector, Airpower and Scout series—boots specially designed with features for logging and forestry professionals. Visitors to the booth can take advantage of show-only pricing.
HAIX logging and forestry boots, which offer rugged durability and all-day comfort, are manufactured to the highest degree of craftsmanship and feature the latest in technology to withstand the toughest conditions.
The Protector Series logger boot provides extra grip and Class 2 protective cut-resistance in Signal Red, Lime Green and Orange safety colors.
The Airpower Series features its XR200, a lightweight, comfortable arborist climbing boot with electrical hazard and cut protection.
The Scout 2.0 is a sturdy hiking boot built to perform across rugged terrain. It also is a great general outdoor work boot for landscaping and construction jobs where a safety toe is not needed.
“HAIX engineers boots for people who require high-performance footwear that will not let them down,” says Josef Teibl, Director of Sales at HAIX. “Our R&D, design department and test lab guarantee that every HAIX boot can stand up to the rigors of the toughest jobs.”
The Kentucky Wood Expo will feature more than 100 exhibits and demonstrations. Sawmill, pallet, logging, secondary and wood processing machinery will be on display—along with a wide range of support services. Educational classes, including those for landowners and loggers, will provide advice on how to properly manage forests.
“Our U.S. headquarters are based in Lexington,” Teibl says, “so HAIX is proud to be a part of the Kentucky Wood Expo and its history.”
Among HAIX boot features:
European Cut protection
Durable bull-hide leather combined with European Cut Protection against chainsaws. European Class 1 for chainsaw speeds up to 20 m/s. European Class 2 for chainsaw speeds up to 24 m/s.
Safety toe caps
HAIX safety boots with ASTM/CAN-CSA-certified toe caps meet the highest safety requirements and are lighter weight to reduce foot fatigue.
Waterproof technology
GORE-TEX® technology provides added protection against outdoor elements and keeps feet dry.
Protective soles
Anti-slip soles are resistant to fuel, oil and other corrosive fluids—as well as provide puncture protection and EH resistance up to 18kv.
About HAIX:
HAIX was founded in 1948 in Mainburg, Bavaria. Its research and product developments are trademarks of the company’s commitment to provide the best in safety footwear—becoming a top brand of high-performance footwear for loggers and forestry personnel worldwide.
With numerous patents and product developments, HAIX sets the standard for functionality and innovation among work boot manufacturers worldwide.
