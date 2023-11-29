Warp Tunnel Challenge v1.0 game released on multiple devices
EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates today introduces their new game, Warp Tunnel Challenge, available on iPhone, Android, Mac, Apple TV, and Windows PC.
Drive through lots of randomly generated tunnels filled with different obstacles! Complete multiple tunnel runs to unlock more new tunnels, cars, game modes, and level up abilities.
Features:
-Non-stop rotating tunnel game play.
-Randomly generated tunnels with different visuals and obstacles.
-3 Difficulty Modes plus an Endless Mode.
-New cars to unlock.
-2 abilities to utilize and level up as complete runs.
Includes extensive on screen Help.
Optionally shares accomplishments via email, or text messaging.
Universal App - supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. Even runs on Apple Mac or MacBooks equipped with the new Apple’s M1 Silicon chip with easy to use mouse controls.
The game was produced by Ed Magnin, designed and programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr. Angel Hernandez was QA lead.
According to Ed Magnin, "Playing this game is a real challenge! Always moving forward, while quickly moving left or right to avoid hitting obstacles."
DETAILS:
Seller. Magnin & Associates
Size: 288.7 MB
Category: Games
Compatibility:
iPhone: Requires iOS 13.0 or later.
iPad: Requires iPadOS 13.0 or later.
iPod touch: Requires iOS 13.0 or later.
Mac. Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.
Apple TV: Requires tvOS 13.0 or later.
Windows PC with Windows 10/11, keyboard and mouse or Xbox controller.
Languages: English
Age Rating: 4+
Copyright: © 2023 Magnin & Associates
Pricing and Availability:
Warp Tunnel Challenge 1.0 is $2.99 USD for Apple or Android devices or $4.99 on Windows PC (or equivalent amounts in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV,. An Android version is available from both Google Play and the Amazon AppStore. A Windows PC version is available from the Windows Store. For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.
Ed Magnin
Ed Magnin
Warp Tunnel Challenge preview video