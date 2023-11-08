UCI Professor David Pan Announces Candidacy as a Republican for Congress in California's 46th District
A first-generation American born to Taiwanese immigrants, Mr. Pan brings a wealth of academic, professional, and public service experience to the campaign.
With the help of voters, I am committed to building a better future for the residents of California's 46th district and for all Americans.”ORANGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Pan, a highly respected professor at the University of California, Irvine, has officially declared his candidacy as a Republican for the United States Congress, representing Santa Ana, Stanton, and parts of Anaheim, Fullerton, and Orange in California's 46th district. A first-generation American born to Taiwanese immigrants and an Orange County resident for the last 17 years, Mr. Pan brings a wealth of academic, professional, and public service experience to the campaign.
— David Pan
“Having served as an educator for over 25 years, I’ve decided to run for Congress because I have seen how our educational establishment has strayed from the values of merit and equal opportunity that enabled someone like me to make a better life for myself and my family,” announces Pan.
Education is a cornerstone of Pan's campaign, with a focus on addressing the deterioration of our schools and ensuring that parents maintain the primary role in their children's education. “Every parent understands the importance of education for their children,” says Pan, “but our schools are too often failing to prepare our children to truly advance in life. Ideas such as school choice will allow all parents – not just the wealthy – to take control of their children’s educations. School vouchers have been proven to work. They have provided better outcomes not just in charter and private schools but in public schools as well. More importantly, the ability to choose the options that are best for each child should be available to all, with success being measured in hard work and merit rather than accident of birth. I will work to establish school choice as a key pathway to a better future for all our children.”
Pan's own educational journey began in the public school system of Chicago. He earned a merit scholarship to attend Stanford University for college and then received a fellowship for graduate study at Columbia University. For over two decades, he has served in higher education, most recently in UCI’s department of European Languages and Studies. In addition to his academic career, Mr. Pan has also worked as a consultant at McKinsey and Company and as a member of the US State Department’s Commission on Unalienable Rights. In addition, he is the editor of the journal, Telos, where he publishes work on political and cultural theory.
Pan's vision for government emphasizes its primary role in ensuring safety and security. He advocates for the consistent enforcement of our laws.
“Public safety is the foundation of our well-being. If we do not feel safe in our homes and on our streets, we will be unable to build a future for ourselves and our children. I will work to ensure that our police officers have the resources and support they need to protect our lives and property in a responsible and effective way.”
Pan asserts that a shift toward individual empowerment is crucial for restoring the nation's strength and freedom. “For years, politicians have told us that government can do things for us better than we can do for ourselves. They have put in place systems that penalize people for working hard or being responsible with their money. Rather than depending on broken institutions, we need to reward people’s own hard work and determination as the focus of our efforts and continued investment.”
“These problems have been building for decades, and they will require a transformation in the way we think about ourselves, our families, and our government. I am committed to opening up this discussion and finding solutions that benefit us all. We are in a time that will require difficult decisions, but it also offers us a generational opportunity. To take advantage of this moment, we need to have honest and straightforward discussions. Career politicians beholden to corporations and special interests have been unable to provide this. With the help of voters, I am committed to building a better future for the residents of the district and for all Americans.”
David Pan is a professor at the University of California, Irvine, and an editor for the journal Telos, specializing in political and cultural theory. He has served as a consultant at McKinsey and Company and was a member of the US State Department's Commission on Unalienable Rights. Mr. Pan is a Republican candidate for the United States Congress in California's 46th district, with a strong focus on education, public safety, and the economy. For more information, visit https://www.davidpanforcongress.com.
Other