Watford City Advisory Board Meeting Rescheduled

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s advisory board meeting in Watford City has been rescheduled for Nov. 14. All other details remain the same.

The meeting had been set for late October but was postponed due to inclement weather.

District 1 – Divide, McKenzie and Williams counties

Date: November 14 – 7 p.m.

Location: McKenzie County Sportsman’s Club, 2306 121X Ave NW, Watford City

Host: Pheasants Forever

Contact: Beau Wisness, 701-421-8814

Advisory board member: Beau Wisness, Keene