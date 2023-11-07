Submit Release
Hunters Cautioned of Ground Conditions

With North Dakota’s deer gun season opening soon, the state’s countryside will see an influx of hunters traveling rural backroads to fill their tags.

Knowing that, the Game and Fish Department encourages hunters to assess travel routes during the upcoming season as recent precipitation has created some soggy road and soft ground conditions across the state.

Driving on soft, muddy roads and trails is strongly discouraged. In addition, hunters are advised to seek permission before attempting any off-road travel on private lands.

