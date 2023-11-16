Exeter Orthodontics in Reading Offering Affordable Braces in Berks County

Exeter Orthodontics has been helping teens and adults achieve straighter smiles for well over a decade and is now welcoming new patients.

READING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics in Reading has been at the forefront of providing exceptional orthodontic care in Berks County for over ten years. Known for their commitment to creating beautiful smiles, Exeter Orthodontics has helped thousands of teens and adults gain confidence through their smile transformation journeys. Now, the practice is welcoming new patients in Reading, PA.

In an effort to make orthodontic care accessible to all, Exeter Orthodontics in Reading offers traditional braces for an all-inclusive price of $3,995. This transparent pricing strategy includes X-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, and even emergency visits, ensuring that there are no hidden costs for their patients.

Dr. Kanchi Shah, orthodontist at Exeter Orthodontics, emphasizes Exeter's dedication to patient care. "At Exeter Orthodontics, we believe in putting our patients first. Every smile is unique, and so is our approach to each treatment plan. We work closely with our patients to ensure they are comfortable and fully informed throughout their orthodontic journey. Our goal is not just to straighten teeth but to boost our patients' confidence and improve their overall quality of life."

Exeter Orthodontics' commitment to affordable and quality care has made them a preferred Berks County Orthodontist. Their all-inclusive price for braces in Reading, PA, is part of their mission to provide high-quality orthodontic care that is both effective and affordable.

Exeter Orthodontics encourages anyone considering orthodontic treatment to take advantage of their free consultation offer. This is an opportunity to discuss your orthodontic needs, learn about the treatment options available, and understand the details of their all-inclusive braces package.

To schedule your free consultation and take the first step towards a confident smile, visit Exeter Orthodontics at https://exeterorthodontics.com/reading-office/.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice has offered area patients braces for as low as $3,995, as well as Invisalign aligners. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at https://exeterorthodontics.com/.

Exeter Orthodontics: Affordable Braces in Reading, PA