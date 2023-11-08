TAO Digital Solutions announces the acquisition of TriGeo Technologies

TAO Digital Solutions acquires TriGeo

TAO Digital Solutions announces the acquisition of TriGeo to expand its Digitization services.

The acquisition of TriGeo's business strengthens our ability to support our customers by adding Digitization services and Digital Twinning capabilities” — Rajkumar Velagapudi

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAO Digital Solutions (TAO), a global IT services and solutions company headquartered in California, is pleased to announce its acquisition of TriGeo Technologies, a leading provider of Data Intelligence Services, including highly precise Data Mapping, Annotation and Labeling, Building Information Modeling (BIM), Digital Twinning, 3D modeling, Engineering, and GIS Services.

"The acquisition of TriGeo strengthens our ability to support our customers by adding Digitization and Content services and Digital Twinning capabilities. With over two decades of experience, TriGeo is a recognized leader in offering expertise in data capture, application development, enterprise integration, engineering solutions, LiDAR technology, and Building Information Modeling (BIM). As we welcome the TriGeo team of over 1,900 employees, we are excited to create a powerful combination of services and solutions to accelerate our customer's digital transformation and AI enablement journeys further," said Rajkumar Velagapudi, CEO of TAO Digital Solutions.

The acquisition of TriGeo bolsters TAO’s core mission to enhance client workflows and digitize business processes. Leveraging advanced annotation and labeling techniques, TriGeo fine-tunes Large Language Models (LLMs) for specific domains, industries, and user needs, improving response accuracy and relevance. This strategic collaboration underscores TAO’s commitment to using technology as a catalyst for enterprise Transformation, Automation, and Optimization.

"Joining forces with TAO Digital Solutions is a significant milestone for TriGeo. Over 20 years, we have built a company that prides itself on delivering high-quality services to our clients. By combining our strengths, we are excited to expand our service capability across new geographies and see accelerated growth," said TriGeo's CEO, Ashok Vemulapalli.

About Tao Digital Solutions:

TAO Digital Solutions is helping businesses with innovative technological capabilities and strategies to thrive in the digital economy. We offer a comprehensive range of technology services around product engineering solutions, managed services, cybersecurity, and payment solutions. TAO's multidisciplinary team is adept at identifying opportunities to improve business processes with advanced automation and optimization techniques and deliver transformative solutions. TAO Digital Solutions maintains a global presence with offices spanning across multiple regions. With a team of over 2,400 dedicated professionals worldwide, the company serves clients internationally. For additional details, please visit www.taodigitalsolutions.com

About TriGeo:

TriGeo is a renowned provider of Data Intelligence Services, including Data Mapping, Annotation and Labeling, Building Information Modeling (BIM), and 3D modeling services. Their expertise in Geospatial Technology has made them a trusted partner for industries that rely on precise and high-quality mapping and annotation data, especially in AI and digitization.

For more information about TAO Digital Solutions, the acquisition of TriGeo, and the company's IT services and solutions, please contact: