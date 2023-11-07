Eastman Cooke Awarded Fifth Project for Moroccan Oil
Preeminent NY-based construction firm begins renovation of 10K sf of office space at 135 East 57th Street for international cosmetics firmNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eastman Cooke & Associates (ECA), a New York-based general contracting firm, announces its fifth interior construction project for Moroccan Oil, a multinational, luxury cosmetics and haircare brand. Founded in 2008, the company’s exotic Moroccanoil® product lines and collections are sold in spas, hair salons, and national chains around the world, as well as directly from its website at: https://www.moroccanoil.com/us_en.
The 10,000-square-foot space at 135 East 57th Street is being transformed into a contemporary, high-end office suite. The project includes the installation of new flooring, custom millwork, new light fixtures, and new wall tiles in the elevator lobby and reception area. In addition, Eastman Cooke is building individual offices with glass partitions and frameless doors, further reinforcing the modern design.
“We are delighted to see Moroccan Oil continue its office expansion,” says April Intrabartola, Vice President of Eastman Cooke & Associates. “For more than six years, it has been a pleasure to work with this prestigious brand.”
Adds Eastman Cooke’s Peter Morandi, CEO, LEED AP, “This is an organization with well-developed criteria for spatial flow and functionality that aligns with its very distinct corporate identity.”
Landow & Landow Architects AIA designed the interiors.
About Eastman Cooke & Associates
Eastman Cooke & Associates is a New York-based, mid-sized general contracting and construction management founded by Peter Morandi, Chief Executive Officer, LEED AP. A leader in sustainability and innovative practices, such as its proprietary Work Smart System, Eastman Cooke projects encompass ground-up construction, renovations, and upgrades. Its diverse project portfolio includes everything from corporate interiors, massive auto dealerships, specialty retail, and non-profit offices, to healthcare facilities, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, laboratories, and more. Since its inception in 2009, the firm has maintained a credo of strong client relationships, trusting partnerships with consultants, and a commitment to providing unparalleled service.
Linda Alexander
Alexander Marketing Corp.
+19178869812 ext.
email us here