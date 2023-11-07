Monterey County Winery Excels in International Champagne & Sparkling Wine Competition

USA Best Sparkling Wine Caraccioli Cellars Brut Rose' 2017 Caraccioli Cellars awarded Best Sparkling Wines in USA 2023 Celebrating with Caraccioli Cellars Brut Rose'

SANTA LUCIA HIGHLANDS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa Lucia Highlands (vineyard)/ Gonzales (winery), in a remarkable display of consistent excellence, Caraccioli Cellars from the Santa Lucia Highlands AVA has again clinched the title for Best Sparkling Wine in the USA at the Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships 2023. This year marks the fourth consecutive victory for Caraccioli Cellars, a testament to their unwavering quality. Additionally, the winery secured two out of the four gold medals awarded to U.S. sparkling wines in this prestigious global contest.

The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships 2023, recognized as the most eminent competition dedicated exclusively to the world of sparkling wines, announced these accolades at their annual awards ceremony in London on November 2nd. Tom Stevenson, the celebrated sparkling wine authority and founder of the CSWWC, highlighted the competition's extensive reach, featuring over 1,000 entries from 21 countries.

Stevenson praised the award-winning wines from Caraccioli Cellars in The New Sotheby's Wine Encyclopedia, noting, "These cuvées demonstrate a degree of class rarely seen in California Sparkling Wines."

Awards Garnered by Caraccioli Cellars:

(All wines: 75cl, 12% alcohol by volume; Composition: 60% Chardonnay, 40% Pinot Noir)

"The extraordinary success of Caraccioli Cellars is a tribute not just to the grapes, but to the meticulous care in their stunning Santa Lucia Highlands Escolle Vineyard and the exacting, passionate winemaking they practice, shared Kim Stemler, Director of the Monterey County Vintners and Growers Association. “These awards underscore a deep connection between the excellence of our wines and the unique character of their origin. We're seeing the dawn of a new era for world-class sparkling wines, deeply rooted in the distinctiveness of Monterey County.".



About Caraccioli Cellars: Founded in 2006, Caraccioli Cellars is a family-operated winery dedicated to producing vintage and vineyard-expressive wines. Their vineyard, Escolle, located in the Santa Lucia Highlands AVA, is managed with a commitment to sustainable practices. Headquartered in Gonzales, a stone's throw from the vineyard, with a tasting room situated in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Caraccioli Cellars continues the legacy of internationally renowned winemaker, the late Michel Salgues. Led by Scott Caraccioli and supported by Greg and Chris Vita, the winery excels in crafting Brut Cuvée, Brut Rosé, and Blanc de Blanc sparkling wines, along with Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Gamay, and Syrah still wines.

About Monterey Wine Country

Monterey County is a large wine-growing region, made unique in California due to the alignment of mountains with the deepest submarine canyon on the west coast of the Americas. This alignment creates an array of micro-climates and a cooling-down effect allowing grapes to ripen more slowly and evenly. Each year Monterey growers produce between 170,000 to 200,000 thousand tons of wine grapes of 48 different varietals.

The Santa Lucia Highlands AVA is on the east-facing terraces of the Santa Lucia mountain range to the south of breezy Monterey Bay on California's central coast. In 1992, the federal government officially approved the Santa Lucia Highlands as an American Viticultural Area (AVA). Today, the Santa Lucia Highlands AVA includes approximately 5,700 acres of grapevines, producing predominantly world-renowned Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.

All winners can be found at CSWWC Results - https://www.champagnesparklingwwc.co.uk/results/results-2022/