Economic Impact of Monterey Wine Industry

Monterey County Vintners & Growers Association Logo Wine Tasting in Monterey Enjoying the Monterey Winemakers Celebration

Monterey County's wine and winegrape sector and support businesses deliver a total economic contribution of $1.4 billion in annual economic activity

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Monterey County wine and winegrape sector and the businesses that support the industry deliver a total economic contribution of $1.4 billion in annual economic activity for Monterey County’s economy, according to a new report commissioned by the Wine Institute and the California Association of Winegrape Growers (CAWG). (https://eir-api.guerrillaeconomics.net/reports/bd57d1aa-a44a-4340-a67e-c6bf768b7b21?)

The Monterey County wine industry, directly and indirectly, generates 10,491 jobs and $598.5 million in annual wages and benefits. Monterey County cultivated around 42,000 acres of grapes in 2021 and has 158 vineyard and winery operations, with 75 winery licenses (Type 02).

The local industry attracts approximately 630,000 tourists annually, who spend roughly $122.3 million. There are about 65 tasting rooms throughout the County, along the coast in Carmel-by-the-Sea and Monterey, in the sunny and warm countryside of Carmel Valley, and the vineyards along the Monterey Wine Trail in the Salinas Valley.

“Our local wine industry is an important economic driver, generating significant revenue and employment opportunities and driving tourism. Locally, many of our small and large wineries are still family-owned, and some have been passed down through generations.”, shared Kim Stemler, Executive Director of the Monterey County Vintners & Growers Association.“Our wine businesses have a strong connection to communities, as demonstrated by their generosity to local non-profits and a deep commitment to their employees and caring for the land.”

The wine industry is tremendously generous, donating $291.2 million in annual charitable contributions from all California counties combined. As anyone that has attended any non-profit fundraiser knows, the local wine industry steps up to support philanthropic efforts in many ways, including the Monterey County Vintners & Growers Foundation Peter Figge Scholarship Fund.



ECONOMIC IMPACT REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

- Economic Impact of Monterey County Wine and Winegrapes:

- Employment – 10,491 jobs

- Annual Economic Activity – $1.4 billion

- Wages & Benefits – $$598.5 million annually

- Tourism Visits – 630,900 wine-related tourist visits annually to Monterey County wineries

- Tourism Spending – $122.3 million in estimated wine visitor-related expenditures annually

ABOUT THE RESEARCH

Economic Impact of California Wine and Grapes on Monterey 2022 measures the full economic impact of the wine and winegrape industries in terms of employment, wages, output, taxes, tourism spending and visits, and charitable giving. “The Economic Impact of California Wine on Monterey County” was prepared by John Dunham & Associates. It uses a standard and widely used methodology, which includes direct, indirect, and induced economic impacts, to present the full picture. The IMPLAN model, initially developed by the U.S. Forest Service and the University of Minnesota (and now maintained by IMPLAN, Inc.), is used by many companies worldwide and government agencies such as the National Agricultural Statistics Service, Economic Research Service, and Federal Reserve Bank.