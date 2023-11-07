3rd Gülsin Onay Piano Festival Continues

The 3rd Gülsin Onay Piano Festival, organized in memory of the state artist and master pianist Ayşegül Sarıca, in collaboration between Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) and the Cyprus Polyphonic Choirs Association (CPCA), commenced after the opening ceremony held on 3 November, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center. The opening ceremony was attended by Members of the Parliament of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Teberrüken Uluçay and Şifa Çolakoğlu, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, and numerous art enthusiasts along with the Head of the Faculty of Education, Department of Fine Arts Education, Prof. Serdar Çetin Aydar.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, President of the Cyprus Polyphonic Choirs Association and Member of Parliament Şifa Çolakoğlu extended a warm welcome to all attendees of the 3rd Gülsin Onay Piano Festival. She emphasized the importance of culture and art for the future of a country. Çolakoğlu highlighted the association's aim to introduce universal values along with local motifs to the world and to introduce local music to the youth, aiming to open a window towards the universal. She elaborated on the association's endeavors, emphasizing the significance of the Gülsin Onay Piano Festival in bridging universal and contemporary music with the public, expressing hope for the increase of such cultural and artistic events. Çolakoğlu expressed gratitude to EMU for their support and wished for an enjoyable festival for everyone involved.

EMU Will Always Demonstrate Interest Towards Science and Art

EMU Rector, Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, welcomed everyone attending the third Gülsin Onay Piano Festival in his speech. Quoting Charles Darwin, Prof. Dr. Kılıç mentioned, 'Science and art are like the wings of a bird. Societies that can use both these two wings can fly and become free. Those who cannot fly become chickens.' He indicated that today they would once again witness the power of art. Prof. Dr. Kılıç emphasized that exalting art and artists and appreciating their work shapes the future of society, mentioning that EMU, which is the most established state university in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), has always endeavored to engage with both science and art. Expressing that organizing the Gülsin Onay Piano Festival in honor of the master pianist Ayşegül Sarıca was an honor, Prof. Dr. Kılıç extended gratitude to those involved in making the event happen. He wished all art enthusiasts attending the evening a wonderful night.

Following the opening speeches, President of the Cyprus Polyphonic Choirs Association, Şifa Çolakoğlu, presented a gift to Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç. After presenting thank-you certificates to the event sponsors, an opening concert was performed by Maka Rothery, a Faculty Member of the EMU Faculty of Education, Department of Fine Arts Education.

Piano Workshops and Concerts Held

On Saturday, 4 November, 2023, Rauf Kasımov delivered an open course. Continuing with piano workshops and concerts, an interactive workshop was conducted by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tayfun İlhan during the festival.

Gülsin Onay Concert to Take Place on 7 November

On the evening of November 7, 2023, Tuesday, at 8:00 p.m., internationally renowned pianist Gülsin Onay will, come together with art enthusiasts to perform the closing recital of the festival.

During the piano festival organised under the main sponsorship of Atlı Group, besides piano competitions, festival performances are presented before the juries. Distinguished pianists of Turkey such as Prof. Hande Dalkılıç and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tayfun İlhan as well as significant pianists of our country like Eser Öktem, Maka Rothery, and Assist. Prof. Dr. Atakan Sarı are part of the competition jury. The festival concerts featuring Serpil Özyüksel, Gözde Özyüksel, and Rana Uluçay are also under the evaluation of the jury.