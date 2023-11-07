Peace Support Awareness Activity By EMU Architecture Department

The Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Architecture, Department of Architecture organized a short and silent awareness activity titled 'Human-Peace Statue' to exhibit a stance against the wars, genocides, attacks on civilians, children, and vulnerable individuals happening in the region and around the world.

The event, held on Wednesday, 25 October, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at EMU Faculty of Architecture, was conducted within the framework of the Arch 320 course, 'United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: An Interdisciplinary Approach,' offered as a university and area elective by the Department of Architecture.

This activity, which was also addressed as a social responsibility event, aimed to highlight the importance of the phrase 'Peace at Home, Peace in the World.' It involved the participation of students and faculty members to create a symbol of peace. The event concluded with a moment of silence for all those who lost their lives in the regional conflicts, especially in remembrance of the relatives of our students.