RG Group Enhances Production With Flexible Outsourced Manufacturing (FOM)
Flexible Outsourced Manufacturing is contract managing with a twist.YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RG Group, an industry leader in providing the design and delivery of innovative motion control and fluid handling products and solutions, is proud to offer Flexible Outsourced Manufacturing (FOM) for companies looking to thrive in an ever-changing business landscape.
Product demand can fluctuate. For some enterprises, it can be hard to predict what demand will be like in just a year or two down the road. Several factors affecting demand are simply out of a company’s control. Whether a business sees demand quadruple one year or drop to twenty percent the next, RG Group is the X factor that allows enterprises to keep pace with the ebb and flow of market demand.
Traditional contract outsourced manufacturing locks enterprises into a fixed amount of units that need to be produced over a specific time. With FOM, RG Group can provide on-demand assistance during any stage of a product’s lifecycle to scale production up or down as needed. From R&D to Production to End-of-Life, RG Group has the technical, engineering, and manufacturing expertise to increase product development rapidly. There’s no need to hire engineers, buy IT systems, or develop in-house manufacturing knowledge. Partnering with RG Group gives enterprises just one point of contact, which allows them to focus on other areas of their business. RG Group’s custom-designed services are tailored to each enterprise’s specific manufacturing needs, allowing them to remain efficient, competitive, and profitable.
RG Group is pleased to be the X factor for enterprises looking for Flexible Outsourced Manufacturing solutions to efficiently scale business and claim a competitive edge in their market.
About the Company:
RG Group is a leading provider in the design and delivery of innovative motion control and fluid handling products and solutions. By demonstrating Trusted Expertise in the design, application, and supply of motion control and fluid handling solutions for hydraulic, pneumatic, electromechanical, and process technologies, RG Group has been creating a sustainable competitive edge in close collaboration with customers for over 65 years. Strategically located in the Mid-Atlantic region, RG Group’s extensive network of local branches offers an immediate assortment of real-time, made-to-order solutions, including custom hose assemblies, Vendor Managed Inventory, and repair and installation services around the clock, 24/7.
