STA-BIL® Introduces New TV Commercial to Air During Mecum Auctions on MotorTrend TV

The commercial showcases how STA-BIL has been used reliably for generations to stabilize fuel, reduce varnish and gum and protect engines from degraded fuel.

In speaking to our customers we have heard time and again that they first learn about STA-BIL from their dad or grandfather.” — STA-BIL Brand Manager Bob Galuska

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- STA-BIL, the number one brand of fuel stabilizer in the USA, has launched a new TV commercial that will debut on MotorTrend TV beginning this weekend Nov 9-11 during coverage of Mecum Auctions Las Vegas.The new commercial was created to educate consumers and highlights how STA-BIL has been trusted from generation to generation to stabilize fuel, reduce gum and varnish buildup and protect engines from harm caused by degraded fuel. Developed by the company’s in-house video department, the commercial shows how easy it is for a DIYer to protect a vehicle by adding STA-BIL to the fuel tank, in this case a late model white C8 Corvette. In view is a boat, UTV and lawn mower; all of which can benefit from a fuel stabilizer as the voice over reminds the viewer that fuel can begin to degrade in as little as 30 days.STA-BIL Brand Manager, Bob Galuska, adds, “In speaking to our customers we have heard time and again that they first learn about STA-BIL from their dad or grandfather. It was the number one way to protect fuel from degrading 60 years ago as it is today, so there is a nostalgia associated with this product unlike many on the market today. Most people grow up learning how to take care of equipment and their vehicles from their dad or grandad. We tapped into this memory to remind our customers that this product worked great then and is just as effective today. Not only that, but this also has a personal sentiment embedded in the message as well, as the photos show in the commercial are myself and my grandfather who taught me about STA-BIL at a young age.”For a full listing of Mecum Auctions aired on MotorTrend TV and MotorTrend+ visit here For more information about Gold Eagle Company news and products including STA-BIL fuel stabilizer, visit www.goldeagle.com . For more information about STA-BIL products and events, follow and tag STA-BIL on Facebook at STA-BIL Brand and Instagram @stabilbrand.

