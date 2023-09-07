Gold Eagle® Company Announces 2023 Influencer Summit
Gold Eagle Company branding partners scheduled to attend the 2023 Gold Eagle Company Influencer Summit.
Manufacturer of 303® Products and STA-BIL® fuel stabilizer, hosts influencer summit in Chicago, on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30.
We’re excited to host some of our branding partners for 2023 to give them an inside look at the new products we will be introducing at SEMA.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gold Eagle® Company, manufacturer of 303® Products and STA-BIL® fuel stabilizer, announces plans to host an influencer summit at the company’s headquarters in Chicago, on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30. The summit will coincide with Gold Eagle Company’s Cars & Coffee event on Saturday. This influencer event will bring together six social media content creators and brand ambassadors for an opportunity to learn more about existing 303 and STA-BIL products and review the new products that will be introduced at the 2023 SEMA Show in Las Vegas in November. In addition to a guided tour of the office, plant and lab they will also participate in the company’s final Cars & Coffee event for the year on Saturday to meet and talk with attendees.
— David Goodson, 303 brand manager
David Goodson, 303 brand manager, says, “We’re excited to host some of our branding partners for 2023 to give them an inside look at the new products we will be introducing at SEMA. This is just an excellent way to explain the technology behind our products and to arm them with the information they need to answer questions as they represent our 303 and STA-BIL brands. Saturday will just be a fun event and the opportunity to interact with the public.”
Influencers participating in the 2023 Influencer Summit:
1) Kal Fortner is a Street Mod time attack driver who races in GridLife’s Street Mod class in his AMG GTS. Kal is a first-generation racer whose drive and determination has allowed him continual growth behind the wheel, making him relatable to anyone who is interested in racing and learning the ropes. Instagram - @kalfortner
2) Christina Roki is an automotive engineering content creator and project builder with more than a million followers on TikTok and 265,000 on Instagram. She is also the founder of an automotive STEM camp for women and shares a YouTube channel where they post blogs on modifying cars. Instagram - @christinaroki, TikTok - @christinaroki
3) Jordan Sanford is a Content Creator from Cleveland, OH with 1.59M subscribers on YouTube and over 2.7m followers on TikTok. With a love for fast cars, especially Porsches, he has been given an inside look and created videos documenting his exclusive look inside top luxury cars Instagram - @JordanTSanford, TikTok - @JordanTSanford, YouTube - @Jordan Sanford
4) Alexander Vargas is an automotive technician, car builder, and video content creator. He is known for his five-year video series of his self-built Subaru WRX on YouTube. Alexander Vargas can be found on Instagram where he has close to 4,000 followers and YouTube where he has 285K subscribers and close to 700 videos. Instagram - @_AlexanderVargas, TikTok - @_AlexanderVargas, YouTube - @_AlexanderVargas
5) Caroline Richey operates HH Wheels Auto Shop and loves all things automotive, especially Volkswagens. Her first build was a 1975 Volkswagen Beetle followed by a restoration of a 1974 VW Beetle where she transformed it into a street hot rod or “VolksRod.” Her most recent venture is a front-engine dragster. Follow Caroline at @reelcaroline and subscribe to HHWheels on YouTube where she has over 145 videos and 6.87K subscribers. Instagram - @reelcaroline, YouTube - @hhwheels
6) Stephen Cox is a race car driver in the World Racing League Endurance Sports Car Series, CRS Super Truck Series and GridLife. He is also a television host and CEO of Sopwith Motorsports Television Productions. He is currently in his 16th season as a co-host on Motor Trend’s Mecum Auto Auction and serves currently as a producer and talent for programming for MavTV, Fox, NBCSN and more. Instagram - @sopwithmotorsports Facebook - @stephen.cox.507, LinkedIn - Stephen-Cox-TV
Gold Eagle Company is located at 4400 South Kildare Avenue in Chicago. To enter a vehicle, arrive at Gold Eagle’s main entrance parking lot by 9 a.m. All make and model vehicles are welcome.
For more information about Gold Eagle Company news and products including STA-BIL fuel stabilizer or 303 detailing products, visit www.goldeagle.com. For more information about 303 and STA-BIL products and events, follow and tag us on Facebook – 303 Products, STA-BIL Brand and Instagram - @303carcare, @stabilbrand.
