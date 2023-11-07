Wonder Years Psychiatric Services Expands with New Location in Morristown, NJ
EINPresswire.com/ -- Wonder Years Psychiatric Services of New Jersey, PC, a leading provider of psychiatric care and evaluations, announced the opening of their new location at 26 Madison Avenue, Morristown, NJ 07960. This expansion aims to make quality psychiatric services more accessible to residents of Morristown and nearby towns, including Florham Park, Cedar Knolls, Parsippany, West Orange, Summit, Montclair, Hanover, and Union.
The new location underscores the commitment of Wonder Years Psychiatric Services to deliver the highest standards of care. The services available at the Morristown branch include:
• Medication Management: Recognizing the vital role medications play in mental health, the clinic provides expert oversight and guidance in the prescription and management of psychiatric drugs.
• Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder: With an increasing number of individuals facing major depressive disorders, the center offers specialized care, focusing particularly on treatment-resistant depression via SPRAVATO® (esketamine), an innovative approach to managing stubborn depression symptoms.
• Flexible Appointment Options: Acknowledging the diverse needs of their clientele, Wonder Years Psychiatric Services provides both in-person and virtual appointments, ensuring that individuals can access care in a manner most convenient for them.
• Accessibility: The Morristown location boasts ample parking for visitors, making it hassle-free for individuals to seek care. Furthermore, it is wheelchair accessible, ensuring it caters to the needs of all its visitors.
• Insurance Partnerships: Keeping patient convenience at the forefront, the clinic is currently in-network with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, Optum / United Healthcare, and Medicare. They are also in the process of credentialing with Aetna, Cigna, and 1199, ensuring a broader range of patients can access their services without financial stress.
Wonder Years Psychiatric Services has always been recognized for its comprehensive approach, emphasizing collaboration with family, therapists, teachers, and other care providers. Their new location further reinforces their mission to offer holistic psychiatric care, emphasizing strong patient relationships, in-depth discussions about medications, potential side effects, and unwavering compliance with treatments.
The Morristown facility, with its state-of-the-art infrastructure and patient-centric design, symbolizes the forward-thinking vision of Wonder Years Psychiatric Services. As mental health awareness continues to gain importance in society, this new location represents a beacon of hope and a promise of quality care for those in need.
Residents of Morristown and nearby towns are encouraged to explore the new facility and acquaint themselves with the myriad of services on offer. With a team of dedicated professionals, the clinic is poised to become a cornerstone of mental health services in the region.
For more information about the new location or to book an appointment, individuals can contact Wonder Years Psychiatric Services directly. With the addition of this new location, Wonder Years Psychiatric Services reiterates its commitment to making mental health care accessible, comprehensive, and patient-centric.
About Wonder Years Psychiatric Services
Wonder Years Psychiatric Services has carved a niche for itself as a leading psychiatric service provider. With a focus on comprehensive diagnostic assessments, collaborations, and a wide range of treatment options, the center has established itself as a trusted name in mental health care.
Wonder Years Psychiatric Services
The new location underscores the commitment of Wonder Years Psychiatric Services to deliver the highest standards of care. The services available at the Morristown branch include:
• Medication Management: Recognizing the vital role medications play in mental health, the clinic provides expert oversight and guidance in the prescription and management of psychiatric drugs.
• Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder: With an increasing number of individuals facing major depressive disorders, the center offers specialized care, focusing particularly on treatment-resistant depression via SPRAVATO® (esketamine), an innovative approach to managing stubborn depression symptoms.
• Flexible Appointment Options: Acknowledging the diverse needs of their clientele, Wonder Years Psychiatric Services provides both in-person and virtual appointments, ensuring that individuals can access care in a manner most convenient for them.
• Accessibility: The Morristown location boasts ample parking for visitors, making it hassle-free for individuals to seek care. Furthermore, it is wheelchair accessible, ensuring it caters to the needs of all its visitors.
• Insurance Partnerships: Keeping patient convenience at the forefront, the clinic is currently in-network with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, Optum / United Healthcare, and Medicare. They are also in the process of credentialing with Aetna, Cigna, and 1199, ensuring a broader range of patients can access their services without financial stress.
Wonder Years Psychiatric Services has always been recognized for its comprehensive approach, emphasizing collaboration with family, therapists, teachers, and other care providers. Their new location further reinforces their mission to offer holistic psychiatric care, emphasizing strong patient relationships, in-depth discussions about medications, potential side effects, and unwavering compliance with treatments.
The Morristown facility, with its state-of-the-art infrastructure and patient-centric design, symbolizes the forward-thinking vision of Wonder Years Psychiatric Services. As mental health awareness continues to gain importance in society, this new location represents a beacon of hope and a promise of quality care for those in need.
Residents of Morristown and nearby towns are encouraged to explore the new facility and acquaint themselves with the myriad of services on offer. With a team of dedicated professionals, the clinic is poised to become a cornerstone of mental health services in the region.
For more information about the new location or to book an appointment, individuals can contact Wonder Years Psychiatric Services directly. With the addition of this new location, Wonder Years Psychiatric Services reiterates its commitment to making mental health care accessible, comprehensive, and patient-centric.
About Wonder Years Psychiatric Services
Wonder Years Psychiatric Services has carved a niche for itself as a leading psychiatric service provider. With a focus on comprehensive diagnostic assessments, collaborations, and a wide range of treatment options, the center has established itself as a trusted name in mental health care.
Wonder Years Psychiatric Services
Wonder Years Psychiatric Services
+1 (347) 987 4233
email us here