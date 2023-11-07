28 Organizations Ask Chicago Alders to Pause PTO Ordinance

A letter was sent to Chicago City Council asking to refrain from passing the Chicago Paid Leave and Paid Sick and Safe Leave Ordinance without safeguards.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / --Twenty-eight chambers of commerce and place-based organizations sent a letter to Chicago City Council members asking them to refrain from passing the Chicago Paid Leave and Paid Sick and Safe Leave ordinance without changes that will protect local businesses and communities.There will be a press conference today, Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. on City Hall’s third floor to highlight concerns with the ordinance and ask that changes to the ordinance be made. The communication sent to Alders is below.For more information and media inquiries, please contact Emma Roach at Emma@sbacil.org.------------------------------------------------------------To Members of the Chicago City Council:Chicago small businesses have faced many challenges over the past several years and encountered numerous obstacles while attempting to recover from the devastating pandemic. Disinvested communities continue struggling to fill vacant storefronts, attract businesses, and foster economic development. We ask that you refrain from passing the Chicago Paid Leave and Paid Sick and Safe Leave Ordinance without the addition of appropriate safeguards, given the immense challenges facing local businesses and communities. As it stands right now, the ordinance will hurt our small businesses and cause immense harm to the disinvested communities City Council should be supporting.The ordinance which just passed the Committee on Workforce Development punishes small businesses that make mistakes by imposing crushing penalties that can force a business to close or greatly curtail operations. These penalties will have an even more profound impact on minority-owned businesses in disadvantaged communities without the financing to sustain these penalties. We are asking that a cure period be added to this ordinance so that businesses can correct mistakes before being destroyed by these penalties.We are also asking that parts of the ordinance be deferred for a reasonable period so that businesses can comply. Small businesses should be afforded space to comply with record-keeping and notice requirements. There seems no way many small businesses and non-profits can navigate the requirements of this ordinance and be compliant by the end of the year. This will result in penalties which small businesses cannot afford.We appreciate your efforts to protect Chicago workers. Please also protect the local businesses that play a crucial role in supporting our communities and the Chicago economy. Please do not vote to pass this ordinance until we have the opportunity to work together and make crucial changes to protect our businesses and communities.Thank you for your consideration,51st Street Business AssociationAndersonville Chamber of CommerceAustin African American Business Networking AssociationGladstone Park Chamber of CommerceGreater Englewood Chamber of CommerceGreater Roseland Chamber of CommerceInstitute for Justice Clinic on EntrepreneurshipJefferson Park Chamber of CommerceLakeview East Chamber of CommerceLakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of CommerceLawndale Christian Development CorporationLincoln Park Chamber of CommerceLincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of CommerceLogan Square Chamber of CommerceMorgan Park Beverly Hills Business AssociationNational Association of Woman Business OwnersNorth Lawndale Chamber of CommerceNorthwest Side CDCPortage Park Chamber of CommerceQuad Communities Development CorporationRogers Park Business AllianceSix Corners Chamber of CommerceSouth East Chicago CommissionSouth Shore Chamber of CommerceUptown Chamber of CommerceWashington Park Chamber of CommerceWoodlawn Chamber of Commerce------------------------------------------------------------