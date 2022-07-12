Bill Supporting Small Businesses and Illinoisans Diagnosed with Mental Illness or Substance Use Disorders SIGNED
We commend Senator Fine and Illinois policymakers for passing the Recovery and Mental Health Tax Credit. ”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Governor Pritzker recently signed legislation that will supplement the workforce and support small businesses in Illinois. This legislation will also provide employment opportunities to those diagnosed with a mental illness or substance abuse disorder. The Recovery and Mental Health Tax Credit Act establishes an important tax credit for businesses that hire individuals with a substance use disorder or mental illness. The tax credit amount is proportional to the number of hours worked by the new employee, with a maximum credit of $2,000 for each hired individual. To obtain the credit, the employer must provide a reasonable accommodation to employees that addresses their substance use disorder or mental illness.
Legislation establishing this tax credit was introduced in the Illinois General Assembly by Behavioral and Mental Health Chair Senator Laura Fine (9th district). That legislation was merged into Senate Bill 3617, which passed the General Assembly with robust bipartisan support.
“There are not enough people in Illinois’ workforce to fill open positions and small businesses are struggling to hire employees,” said SBAC President Elliot Richardson. “This is having a significant impact on many businesses. We commend Senator Fine and Illinois policymakers for passing the Recovery and Mental Health Tax Credit. This important legislation will incentivize businesses to hire and provide on-the-job training to Illinois residents whose mental illness and substance abuse disorders have previously kept them out of the workforce. This type of forward-thinking legislation creates opportunities for Illinois residents that have previously struggled to find employment and further supports the business community.”
"This new law is a win for both employers and employees. Gainful employment is part of the recovery process for some individuals," said Senator Fine (D-Glenview). "Employers will benefit from a tax break, all while giving qualified workers a second chance."
Illinois currently faces a workforce shortage, in which businesses are struggling to hire qualified employees. The tax incentive will help small businesses hire, accommodate, and provide on-the-job training to individuals that have been previously diagnosed with a mental health or substance abuse disorder and are ready to re-enter the workforce.
