COS Systems, SNG, & Valo Publish White Paper on Options to Bridge Broadband Gaps

A white paper exploring the challenges that bridging broadband gaps entails, as well as presenting possible approaches to address them.

UMEå, VäSTERBOTTEN, SVERIGE, November 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- SNG, Valo Networks , and COS Systems Publish Joint White Paper on Options to Bridge Broadband Gaps for Unserved and Underserved Areas Strategic Networks Group (SNG) , Valo Networks, and COS Systems, today announced that they have published a white paper exploring the challenges that bridging broadband gaps in unserved and underserved areas entails, as well as presenting possible approaches to address them.This white paper explores the challenges faced by localities (communities, regions, etc.) and presents four potential options to address their broadband gaps: do nothing, subsidize an ISP, become an ISP, or develop a digital infrastructure public-private partnership.After thorough evaluation, the digital infrastructure public-private partnership (DI-PPP) approach emerges as the most recommended solution because it leverages the strengths of both public and private sectors to ensure affordable broadband access is available to all.The release of the white paper “Leaving No One Behind in an Increasingly Digital World–Options to Bridge Broadband Gaps in Unserved and Underserved Areas” is the outcome of a long partnership between SNG, COS, and Valo to enable stewardship of localities’ digital future that is sustainable, inclusive, and cost-effective.Ensuring that no one in your locality is left behind in an increasingly digital world means that everybody can access reliable, affordable, high-speed internet. This broadband connectivity has become essential infrastructure for localities. However, there are still areas where broadband services are non-existent (unserved) or inadequate (underserved).This joint white paper compares the various options available to localities seeking to bridge their broadband gaps and ensure equitable access to digital opportunities. Recognizing that a one-size-fits-all solution does not exist, the paper analyzes the advantages and drawbacks of each proposed option to help decision-makers make better-informed choices about their locality’s digital future.“We are delighted to jointly announce this white paper highlighting different options to solve broadband gaps,” said Michael Curri, founder and President of SNG. “We will continue to work with localities and private sector to build a sustainable broadband and digital inclusion ecosystem.”White Paper – Options to Bridge Broadband Gaps in Unserved and Underserved AreasFor localities and counties in the United States, there is a free Broadband Overview Report available at www.broadbandanalyzer.com that provides:- a high-level broadband availability report and map for your area- the total number of households that are unserved and underserved by broadband in your area.About SNGIf you want to learn more about digital infrastructure, public-private partnerships, digital inclusion, and how to get started, reach out to us at www.sngroup.com About Valo NetworksFor more information on what it takes to setup, operate, or commercialize digital infrastructure, don’t hesitate to reach out to us at www.valonetworks.com About COS SystemsFor more information on what it takes to operate digital infrastructure or an Open Access Network, or to tap into our pool of service provider partners willing to participate, don’t hesitate to reach out to us at cossystems

