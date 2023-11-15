Yorba, the platform that helps people reduce their digital footprint, is launching in the U.S.
Yorba, the platform that helps people reduce their digital footprint, is launching in the U.S.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yorba, the platform that makes it easier and safer for members to control and manage their online relationships--accounts, mailing lists, subscriptions and more--is proud to announce its official public beta launch in the U.S.
Yorba enters the market after a successful Private Beta that allowed members to reduce the size of their digital footprint, one action at a time. Jovana, a Yorba Private Beta member, commented about Yorba’s offerings: “You can find all information about where your data is stored, it’s a really easy process to set up, it looks really nice, and it streamlines the actions you need to take in order to reduce your digital footprint.”
With Yorba, members can control their data by mass unsubscribing from mailing lists, deleting unwanted accounts with a click, monitoring data breaches, monitoring changes in fees and subscriptions, and more. With Yorba’s Digital Weight Loss feature, members can set monthly cleanup goals and take one action at a time to reduce their digital weight. To make the process smoother, Yorba shares suggested accounts to review, an overview of total accounts, paid accounts, and monthly spend, and allows members to easily track their progress.
Chris Zeunstrom, Founder of Yorba, noted, “We are excited to bring the Yorba experience to market. Yorba aspires to transform the internet landscape by organizing online personal information and managing relationships between people and platforms, emphasizing privacy, control, and user convenience. By empowering people to manage their digital footprints, and providing them with insights that allow them to monitor and reduce their online accounts, Yorba aims to build a more harmonious and respectful digital environment. We can’t wait for you to join us!”
The Public Beta is now live, and membership costs $6 per month. People can gift 25% off Yorba Premium by referring their friends, and they’ll get 25% of whatever their friends spend on Yorba Premium, for life.
About Yorba
Yorba is a Public Benefit Corporation headquartered in Lisbon and New York, recognized as one of the top 15 startups in Portugal. With a vision to redefine account management and privacy in the digital age, Yorba offers a comprehensive solution that empowers users to take control of their online presence without compromising security or convenience. Learn more about Yorba at Yorba.co.
