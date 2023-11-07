The International Awards Associate Proudly Announces the Call for Entries for the 2024 NYX Game Awards

2024 NYX Game Awards Call for Entries 2024 NYX Game Awards Statuettes - Grand, Gold & Silver

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) cordially heralds the dawn of a new epoch in gaming innovation with the commencement of the 2024 NYX Game Awards. With a commitment to recognizing the pinnacle of creative virtuosity and technical prowess, the award unveils an illustrious platform celebrating the brilliance of game development, marketing, and design. As the global gaming community stands on the cusp of another electrifying year, NYX invites the masterminds of interactive entertainment — the game developers, advertisers, marketers, and enthusiasts— to join in on a grand tribute to the indomitable spirit of gaming excellence.

Recognizing Games Ranging from Indie to AAA titles Alike

NYX’s mission has now shifted into a grander vision, to reinvent the current circumstances and diversify the award winners by adopting an equilibrium for games ranging from indie to AAA titles alike, providing a platform for the voices of the medium's future.

"As digital frontiers continue to expand endlessly, the NYX Game Awards stand as a beacon of excellence, illuminating the vast landscape of the gaming industry," addressed Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA. "We are at the nexus of revolution and tradition, where every game is a journey, and every developer a pioneer. It's here and now that we cast a spotlight on the ingenious minds and revolutionary creators who not only play with imagination but dare to redefine the boundaries of storytelling and engagement across a spectrum of ever-evolving categories."

2024 NYX Game Awards Covers a Wide Range of Gaming Platforms

The NYX Game Awards proudly broadens the horizons, shining a light on diverse platforms that encompass Mobile, PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft XBOX, Meta Quest, and the dynamic expanse of Game Creativity — with a particular emphasis on advertising, videos, and the pulsating energy of various media channels. Even in its brand-new competition, the NYX Game Awards preserve an egalitarian approach to participation, offering one of the most accommodating entry fees, celebrating the gladiators of creative gaming masterpieces.

2024 NYX Game of the Year & Special Recognition of the Year Titles

In the electrifying arena of the 2024 NYX Game Awards, the crowning glory awaits the NYX Game of the Year alongside Special Recognitions of the Year, with the prestigious NYX Statuette, an artisanal symbol of peerless creative and technical achievement in gaming. This accolade goes beyond the customary honors, igniting a beacon of recognition that shines in the competitive landscape, driving promotional narratives, and capturing the gaming world's media spotlight. Securing a NYX Statuette is not just a victory for the team’s spirit; it's an enduring endorsement of trust in their brand, drawing players and partnerships alike, and solidifying their legacy as titans of the gaming industry.

Full Range of Marketing Exposure for Winners

Elevating the level of achievements for their victory, winners will unlock exclusive access to a comprehensive suite of marketing tools and materials. This treasure trove includes an array of accolades and digital honors — from professionally-crafted certificates to personalized interviews, signature website emblems, ready-to-publish press release templates, and a selection of official digital badges. Such resources empower the champions to prominently parade and revel in their eminent success within the illustrious circles of the NYX Game Awards.

The 2024 NYX Game Awards now invites creators to begin their submissions in the Early Bird Entry Period commencing November 3, 2023. As the seasons change, so too does the entry timeline, progressing to the Regular Entry Period on December 14, 2023. The narrative continues, ushering in the Final Entry Period on January 18, 2024, before reaching the Final Extension Phase on February 15, 2024. The grand results of this epic tale will be announced on May 10, 2024.

The complete submission guidelines can be found at the NYX Game Awards’ official website here: https://nyxgameawards.com/.

About International Associate Awards (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

