This state-of-the-art oceanfront property is up for grabs in the heart of Ormond Beach, FL
Millionaires Row Ocean Oasis in Ormond Beach, FL is an oceanfront masterpiece with both architectural and historical significance.ORMOND BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ormond Beach, a city rich in history and famously known as the "Birthplace of Speed," has attracted famous families since before the turn of the century. Ocean Oasis is a history-rich oceanfront estate at 489 Ocean Shore Blvd in Ormond Beach, located on Millionaires Row, a picturesque stretch of scenic A1A with the emerald green waters of the Atlantic Ocean as its backdrop.
Located a mile north of East Granada Blvd, Ocean Oasis is within walking distance of The Ormond Beach Birthplace of Speed Park. The park commemorates the world's first time speed racing trials. The smooth, hard-packed sands of Ormond Beach became a proving ground for automobile inventors and drivers in the early 1900s. From 1903 to around 1910, countless speed tournaments and records were set on that stretch of beach directly behind Ocean Oasis. The Ormond Garage was developed in 1904 by railroad magnate Henry Flagler to accommodate race cars during the beach races. The old Ormond Garage, one of automobile history's most important landmarks, has been reconstructed and is only minutes away. The Motor Racing Heritage Association raised funds to build a replica of the Ormond Garage to commemorate the Birthplace of Speed.
The racing history with this home does not stop there. Chapman J. Root II, great-grandson and heir of the Coca-Cola bottling empire, bought and cleared the land for the home in the late 1980s and started planning his massive estate known as Ocean Oasis. The Root family has also long enjoyed a deep involvement in American motorsports, which began when Chapman J's father, Chapman S. started the Sumar Racing team in the 1950's. Root's father owned and sponsored numerous cars in the Indianapolis 500. A car manufactured and designed by Root set the U.S. record for speed in a two-and-a-half mile distance at 171.8 mph at the Daytona International Speedway in 1959. That love for racing was passed down through the family. Chapman J. Root II was a friend to the France Family, founders of NASCAR, and served on International Speedway Corporation's Compensation Committee. Chapman J's brother Preston Root is known as the voice of NASCAR. If you are a race fan, you have heard the radio voice of Preston Root. Chapman J was also a sports car lover himself, and he stored his prized cars in the large guest house located street side on Ocean Shore Blvd property.
Ocean Oasis is an oceanfront masterpiece with architectural significance from its multiple award-winning designs by two world-famous architects. Uniquely, this modern marvel holds equal historical importance from direct ties to over a century of multi-generational contributions to the racing history and the motorsports industry from the Root Family. Ocean Oasis is a racing enthusiast's dream home with a rich history and timeless design.
About The LUXE Group
The LUXE Group at Oceans Luxury Realty was established in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, in 2018 by Luxury Real Estate Specialists Christopher Connors and Kevin Purucker. The LUXE Group Specializes in marketing luxury real estate through leveraging the partners' enthusiasm for innovative video and web-based marketing techniques. Through these cutting-edge marketing techniques, the team has achieved impressive results that consistently set new sales records but, most importantly, exceed our clients’ expectations. For more information about The LUXE Group at Oceans Luxury Realty, visit www.DaytonaLuxuryRealEstate.com, or call 386-299-4043.
