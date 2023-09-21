Oceans Luxury Realty Announces Availability of Historical Ocean Oasis Home On Millionaires Row in Ormond Beach, Florida
Infinity pool with private access to the no-drive beach that is a favorite spot for nesting sea turtles. The 63-ft long 60,000-gallon oceanfront pool features water cascades on each side and a spacious travertine deck
"Copper Bridge," a 30ft cantilevered bridge supported by cables anchored by three-story stone and a metal artifact. The "Copper Bridge" connects the two towers, showcasing the “Glass Wall" featured on the cover of the "Master Architect Series VI" book.
“Ocean Oasis” William Morgan's Multi Award Winning Neo Modern Architectural Masterpiece with Rich Historical Ties to the Coca-Cola Empire Dating Back to 1915.ORMOND BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Own a piece of Ormond Beach history, strategically located halfway between Neptune Ave and Amsden Rd. Situated on a stretch of oceanfront property known as Millionaires Row, 489 Ocean Shore Blvd is a history lovers and architectural wonder. One of the finest examples of neo modern architecture in Florida and designed by two world-renowned architects, it stands out with its unique and carefully planned design.
Aside from being architecturally significant, the home is historically significant as well. Chapman J. Root II, the great-great-grandson of Chapman J. Root Sr, owner of the Coca-Cola bottling empire and creator of the iconic Coca-Cola bottle in 1915, acquired the land by 1989 and started to plan his neo modern masterpiece. By this time, the Root family had longstanding ties with Coca-Cola, and Chapman J. Root II became president of the Root Glass Co. in 1990 after his father's death.
Chapman J. Root II vetted and selected the team of architects to take his vision and construct his dream home. He chose William Morgan, an international award-winning architect out of Jacksonville, and Wayne Berg out of New York, both of which helped reinvigorate modernism. One of its unique architectural features is a 30ft cantilevered bridge, "Copper Bridge," supported by cables anchored by three-story stone and a metal artifact connecting the home's two towers. Also, a 30 ft+ east-facing glass wall made of Coca-Cola glass is one of the world's tallest and thickest residential glass walls. The glass walls allow stunning views on every floor of the magnificent Atlantic Ocean. The beach is part of your backyard in this true "Ocean Oasis." Author: Jordan Hobson
About The LUXE Group
The LUXE Group at Oceans Luxury Realty was established in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, in 2018 by Luxury Real Estate Specialists Christopher Connors and Kevin Purucker. The LUXE Group Specializes in marketing luxury real estate through leveraging the partners' enthusiasm for innovative video and web-based marketing techniques. Through these cutting-edge marketing techniques, the team has achieved impressive results that consistently set new sales records but, most importantly, exceed our clients’ expectations. For more information about The LUXE Group at Oceans Luxury Realty, visit www.DaytonaLuxuryRealEstate.com or call 386-299-4043.
Ocean Oasis | 489 Ocean Shore Blvd Ormond Beach FL USA | Neo Modern Luxury Oceanfront Home