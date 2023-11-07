Submit Release
Promoting the Global Development Initiative: South-South cooperation in employment in ASEAN

Employment promotion

The ProSSCE-ASEAN project is collaborating with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MOHRSS) of the People's Republic of China and the International Labour Organization (ILO) to promote South-South cooperation among ASEAN Member States in the areas of high-quality employment, public employment services, and entrepreneurship development.

