'Knight Watchmen' Episode 4 Debuts: Predator and Prey
"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. Rolando Perales as Carlos.
"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: Daniela Vidaurre as Isabella Montoya, Nicole Mattox as Cecilia, Rolando Perales as Carlos, and Wesley Blake as Walter Baker.
Near future sci-fi TV Series, "Knight Watchmen" Episode 4, now available on Tubi and Amazon Prime.
The acting is good to great, and the show is shot in a stylized way emphasizing atmosphere.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Knight Watchmen”
— Bobby LePire of Film Threat
Season 1 Episode 4 - “The Holloway Case”
45 min
TV-14
Crime · Sci-Fi · Drama
“The Holloway Case” - A chilling crime scene sets the stage: a young college student's life brutally cut short. Hired to unravel this mystery, the Watchmen initially find themselves on what seems to be a straightforward path. However, Isabella's intuition and reluctance to hastily execute the warrant pull her back into the shadows of the Marlow Case, leading the team into treacherous waters. As danger looms, Isabella (Daniela Vidaurre) and Cecilia (Nicole Mattox) seize an opportunity to strengthen their bond, uniting to serve a warrant on a formidable adversary. But as night falls, the tables turn. The hunters become the hunted, and the Watchmen find themselves ensnared in a deadly game of cat and mouse.
In this gripping episode of “Knight Watchmen,” "The Holloway Case," alliances are tested, and the line between predator and prey becomes perilously thin.
STARRING: Daniela Vidaurre (as Isabella Montoya), Nicole Mattox (as Cecilia), Wesley Blake
(as Walter Baker)
TELEPLAY BY: Brett William Mauser
STORY BY: Brett William Mauser
CREATED BY: Brett William Mauser
DIRECTED BY: Brett William Mauser
