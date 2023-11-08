Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,471 in the last 365 days.

'Knight Watchmen' Episode 4 Debuts: Predator and Prey

The poster to the TV Series, "Knight Watchmen" created by Brett William Mauser.

Poster to the TV Series, "Knight Watchmen" created by Brett William Mauser.

QR Code to the TV Series, "Knight Watchmen" on Tubi.

QR Code to the TV Series, "Knight Watchmen" on Tubi.

"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. Rolando Perales as Carlos.

"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. Rolando Perales as Carlos.

"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: Daniela Vidaurre as Isabella Montoya, Nicole Mattox as Cecilia, Rolando Perales as Carlos, and Wesley Blake as Walter Baker.

"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: Daniela Vidaurre as Isabella Montoya, Nicole Mattox as Cecilia, Rolando Perales as Carlos, and Wesley Blake as Walter Baker.

"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: Daniela Vidaurre as Isabella Montoya and Wesley Blake as Walter Baker.

"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: Daniela Vidaurre as Isabella Montoya and Wesley Blake as Walter Baker.

Near future sci-fi TV Series, "Knight Watchmen" Episode 4, now available on Tubi and Amazon Prime.

The acting is good to great, and the show is shot in a stylized way emphasizing atmosphere.”
— Bobby LePire of Film Threat
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Knight Watchmen”
Season 1 Episode 4 - “The Holloway Case”
45 min
TV-14
Crime · Sci-Fi · Drama

“The Holloway Case” - A chilling crime scene sets the stage: a young college student's life brutally cut short. Hired to unravel this mystery, the Watchmen initially find themselves on what seems to be a straightforward path. However, Isabella's intuition and reluctance to hastily execute the warrant pull her back into the shadows of the Marlow Case, leading the team into treacherous waters. As danger looms, Isabella (Daniela Vidaurre) and Cecilia (Nicole Mattox) seize an opportunity to strengthen their bond, uniting to serve a warrant on a formidable adversary. But as night falls, the tables turn. The hunters become the hunted, and the Watchmen find themselves ensnared in a deadly game of cat and mouse.

In this gripping episode of “Knight Watchmen,” "The Holloway Case," alliances are tested, and the line between predator and prey becomes perilously thin.

STARRING: Daniela Vidaurre (as Isabella Montoya), Nicole Mattox (as Cecilia), Wesley Blake
(as Walter Baker)

TELEPLAY BY: Brett William Mauser

STORY BY: Brett William Mauser

CREATED BY: Brett William Mauser

DIRECTED BY: Brett William Mauser

Go to Tubi to watch Season 1, Episode 4, “The Holloway Case” “KNIGHT WATCHMEN”

Click HERE for photos

Samantha Maez
EPEC Media Group, Inc.
+1 562-201-4357
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube

Official Trailer for "Knight Watchmen"

You just read:

'Knight Watchmen' Episode 4 Debuts: Predator and Prey

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, Movie Industry, Technology, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more