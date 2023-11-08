'Knight Watchmen' Episode 4 Debuts: Predator and Prey

Poster to the TV Series, "Knight Watchmen" created by Brett William Mauser.

QR Code to the TV Series, "Knight Watchmen" on Tubi.

"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. Rolando Perales as Carlos.

"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: Daniela Vidaurre as Isabella Montoya, Nicole Mattox as Cecilia, Rolando Perales as Carlos, and Wesley Blake as Walter Baker.