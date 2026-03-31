Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities Names Griselda Rodriguez 2026 President, Announces Board of Directors

Griselda Rodriguez, first-generation trial attorney of Servin Rodriguez Law and 2026 LATLC President of the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities Board of Directors Jeremy Tissot, founding partner of The Tissot Law Firm and President-Elect of the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities Board of Directors Chandra Gehri Spencer, partner of Elder & Spencer and Vice President of the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities Board of Directors Nareg Kitsinian, founding partner of Kitsinian Law Firm and Treasurer of the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities Board of Directors Angela Belty, Founder and Principal Attorney of AMB Law and Secretary of the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities Board of Directors

Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities names Griselda Rodriguez 2026 President and announces its Board as the nonprofit marks 20 years.

In 2026, we will build on that legacy by expanding direct-service events, strengthening support for charitable partners, and delivering meaningful help to people and families across Los Angeles.” — Griselda Rodriguez, Trial Attorney and 2026 LATLC President

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formed by members of Southern California’s plaintiffs’ bar, today announces its 2026 Board of Directors and Executive Leadership, led by Griselda Rodriguez of Servin Rodriguez Law as President for 2026.The appointment of the 2026 Board marks a historic milestone for the organization as LATLC celebrates 20 years of service to the community. This year’s leadership will not only oversee the charity’s annual initiatives but will also preside over two decades of growth, culminating in the "Heart of LA" Gala on May 30 at Candela La Brea.Griselda Rodriguez is a first-generation attorney and longtime LATLC leader. She earned her law degree while working full-time, was licensed in California in 2015, completed CAALA's Plaintiff Trial Academy in 2016, and founded Servin Rodriguez Law in 2020. Her focus is on personal injury and employment law; additionally, her practice focuses on plaintiff-side personal injury and employment matters. Her professional writing highlights worker advocacy, mentorship, and expanding opportunities for the next generation.“LATLC was founded on the idea that trial lawyers can achieve more together than we can individually,” Rodriguez said. “In 2026, we will build on that legacy by expanding direct-service events, strengthening support for charitable partners, and delivering meaningful help to people and families across Los Angeles.”Rodriguez’s leadership arrives as LATLC expands its community reach and support for nonprofit partners across Greater Los Angeles. Her firm-profile emphasizes service, leadership, empowerment, and youth inspiration—themes aligned with LATLC’s mission.2026 Executive CommitteePresident: Griselda Rodriguez, Servin Rodriguez LawPresident-Elect: Jeremy Tissot, The Tissot Law Firm, PCVice President: Chandra Gehri Spencer, Elder & SpencerTreasurer: Nareg S. Kitsinian, Kitsinian Law FirmSecretary: Angela Belty, AMB Law, PCImmediate Past President: Megan E. Klein, BB&J, A PLCPast President (2024): Bradley Wallace, The Wallace Firm, PCPast President (2023): Karina Lallande, Nguyen Lawyers, ALCThe 2026 Board will work alongside LATLC’s Directors Emeritus and the Legacy and Leadership Council to sustain continuity, institutional knowledge, and long-term strategic focus in LATLC’s charitable mission across Southern California.LATLC 2026 prioritiesDirect-service community events and seasonal giving initiativesLATLC Scholarship Program to support high school students across Greater Los AngelesStrengthened partnerships with nonprofit organizations serving children, families, and vulnerable communitiesAbout Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ CharitiesLos Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by trial lawyers to improve the quality of life for people and families throughout Greater Los Angeles. Through charitable grants, volunteer service, and community-based initiatives, LATLC supports nonprofits serving children, families, and vulnerable communities across Southern California.For more information about LATLC’s 2026 initiatives or to make a donation, please visit www.latlc.org

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