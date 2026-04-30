Triumph Wheelchair Sports Festival Draws Veterans, Adaptive Athletes, and Families to Santa Clarita

Triumph Foundation, joined by Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities, celebrated the 13th Annual Triumph Wheelchair Sports Festival at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex. The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities supported Triumph Foundation by joining them in celebrating their 13th Annual Triumph Wheelchair Sports Festival at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex. Triumph Foundation, joined by Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities, celebrated the 13th Annual Triumph Wheelchair Sports Festival at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex. The volunteers from Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities joining the Triumph Foundation for their 13th Annual Triumph Wheelchair Sports Festival at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex. Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities joining the Triumph Foundation with their arts and crafts booth at the 13th Annual Triumph Wheelchair Sports Festival at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.

Triumph Foundation and LATLC support SoCal adaptive sports weekend featuring quad rugby, wheelchair basketball, WCMX, and community resources

The Wheelchair Sports Festival is about more than competition. It is about showing individuals what is possible beyond their injury.” — Andrew Skinner of Triumph Foundation

SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 13th Annual Triumph Wheelchair Sports Festival concluded April 26 at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, bringing together veterans, newly injured individuals, adaptive athletes, and families for a two-day Southern California event focused on competition, inclusion, and community support.Hosted by Triumph Foundation and supported by Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities, the April 25-26 festival featured adaptive sports across multiple courts and the skatepark, including quad rugby, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, hockey, racquetball, and wheelchair motocross (WCMX).More than 30 specialized sports wheelchairs were in use throughout the weekend, giving participants access to competitive and recreational adaptive sports in a coached, supportive environment.For many newly injured participants, the festival served as a first introduction to adaptive athletics. Attendees had the opportunity to try wheelchair sports, meet other members of the disability community, and experience the confidence, independence, and connection that adaptive recreation can provide.Veterans competed alongside civilian athletes, adding a meaningful layer of shared experience to the weekend. Families and community members also took part in inclusive programming designed to welcome participants of all ages and abilities.Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities hosted an on-site community booth featuring adaptive arts and crafts, children’s activities, merchandise distribution, and advocacy resources. The activation provided a family-friendly entry point while reinforcing LATLC’s ongoing commitment to inclusion, access, and community engagement across Greater Los Angeles.“The Wheelchair Sports Festival is about more than competition. It is about showing individuals what is possible beyond their injury,” said Andrew Skinner of Triumph Foundation. “This weekend, we saw people push past limitations, try something new for the first time, and rediscover a sense of independence and community. That transformation is why this event matters.”With its mix of competitive adaptive sports, human-interest stories, and community-driven support, the Triumph Wheelchair Sports Festival continues to stand out as one of Southern California’s most dynamic adaptive recreation events.About Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ CharitiesLos Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities is a nonprofit organization made up of attorneys, judges, law firms, and legal vendors committed to making a meaningful difference in the Greater Los Angeles community. Through strategic partnerships, volunteerism, and financial support, LATLC champions initiatives that serve children, families, and individuals in need, with a focus on access, equity, and community empowerment. For more information, visit www.latlc.org About Triumph FoundationTriumph Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals living with spinal cord injuries and disorders. The foundation provides resources, support, and opportunities for adaptive recreation, helping individuals regain independence, build confidence, and lead active, fulfilling lives. For more information, visit www.triumph-foundation.org

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