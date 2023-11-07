Terrifying “Monster Grizzly” now streaming on VUDU
Sheriff Tom (Richard Douglas Jensen) and grizzly biologist Giuliana (Vanessa Tamayo) stalk the Monster Grizzly during a night blizzard.
Award-winning terror fest shot in Minnesota during the blizzard of 2023HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Monster Grizzly” the scariest, grizzliest horror film in years, is now streaming on VUDU.
“Monster Grizzly” is about a small Idaho mountain town which is isolated and frozen in place by a massive blizzard. Terror ensues when the stranded townspeople come under attack from a gigantic, blood-thirsty, monster grizzly bear.
"Monster Grizzly" was awarded Best Thriller Feature Film at the SouthFilm Festival in Chile in early August.
The bear tears through the countryside, killing every animal and human in its path. Small town sheriff Tom and his deputies struggle to manage their response to the blizzard and protect the townspeople as they track and try to kill the gigantic, monster grizzly. They enlist the help of a young wildlife biologist who joins their quest to save the town from this blood-thirsty apex predator.
Shot in northern Minnesota during the real blizzards in the winter of 2023, Monster Grizzly is a gripping, gory, suspenseful horror film. The snow is real. The cold is real. The blood and gore spatters the snow as limbs are severed and screams penetrate the dark night.
Huntsville, Alabama-based filmmaker Richard Douglas Jensen wrote, produced, directed and stars in Monster Grizzly. The film co-stars Vanessa Tamayo as the wildlife biologist. Michael V. Jordan co-stars as Deputy Stony and newcomer Saporah Luna Wolf co-stars as Deputy Flower, a Blackfoot Indian deputy torn between protecting her tribe and the white man's town. Famed character actor Kelly Reno (“The Black Stallion”) appears in a cameo role as well.
Monster Grizzly is produced by Poverty Row Pictures and distributed by ITN Distribution.
